Youth urged to move beyond partisan activism, churches encouraged to invest in education

Mawulorm Kwame Klutse (second to the right) and Hon. Pearl Etornam Tsuiatorfe (third to the right) with Patrice Ann Robertson on the panel discussion at the Akoto Ampaw Active Citizenship Dialogue in Ho.

Young people in Ghana have been urged to move beyond partisan political activism and instead embrace active civic responsibility to strengthen democratic governance and promote national development.

The call was made by Dr Harrison Kofi Belley, the Volta Regional Chairman of the Ghana Journalists Association, during the 2026 Akoto Ampaw Active Citizenship Dialogue held in Ho the Volta Regional capital.

The dialogue was organised by the STAR-Ghana Foundation in partnership with the National Commission for Civic Education under the theme “Beyond Partisanship: Youth, Active Citizenship, and Ghana’s Democratic Future.”

The Akoto Ampaw Active Citizenship Dialogue is an annual event organized by the STAR-Ghana Foundation to foster civic engagement and participatory governance in Ghana. Originally launched in 2021, the series was renamed in 2023 to honor the late Anthony Akoto Ampaw, a prominent legal luminary and human rights advocate known for his lifelong commitment to democracy.

The platform brought together young people, public institutions, civil society organisations and thought leaders to deliberate on democratic participation, civic responsibility and accountable governance. The Ho edition formed part of the 2026 Active Citizenship and Accountability Dialogues organised in collaboration with the Global Action for Women Empowerment (GLOWA) to promote inclusive engagement on youth participation in governance within an increasingly polarised political environment.

Delivering the keynote address, Dr Belley who is a governance lecturer at Ho Technical University, noted that youth activism in recent times has largely been shaped by political party loyalties rather than constructive civic engagement.

According to him, the increasing tendency for young people to align their activism with partisan political interests risks undermining national development and democratic accountability.

“In recent times youth activism is largely tailored towards political groups and the projection of political ideologies at the expense of national interest. We must shift youth engagement from partisan loyalty to proactive civic responsibility,” he said.

Dr Belley explained that active citizenship requires individuals to participate meaningfully in governance processes, hold leaders accountable and contribute to solving problems within their communities.

He stressed that democratic governance cannot thrive when citizens remain passive observers of national affairs.

Quoting former United Nations Secretary-General Kofi Annan, he reminded participants that democracy and responsible citizenship evolve over time and require consistent participation from citizens, especially young people.

“No one is born a good citizen. No nation is born a democracy. Both are processes that continue to evolve over a lifetime,” he quoted.

Dr Belley noted that Ghana’s youthful population represents a significant national asset that must be empowered with knowledge and opportunities to participate in national decision-making processes.

He therefore encouraged young people to equip themselves with knowledge of the country’s legal and governance framework, particularly the national Constitution, which he described as the foundation of Ghana’s democratic system.

“How many of us have read the Constitution recently? That document contains the laws that guide this country. By knowing it, we empower ourselves to participate effectively in national discussions and development,” he said.

Dr Belley further urged citizens to take responsibility for addressing challenges within their communities rather than depending entirely on politicians.

He observed that when problems arise in communities, residents often look to the nearest political leader for solutions, yet many issues can be addressed through collective local action.

“When there is a problem in the community, the first instinct is to look to the nearest politician. But we must ask ourselves what we can also do to solve those problems,” he said.

According to him, active citizenship begins at the household and community levels where individuals identify problems and take proactive steps to address them.

He emphasised that when citizens become actively involved in governance and community development, it strengthens democratic accountability and fosters sustainable development.

Speaking during the panel discussion session, youth activist and politician, Mawulorm Kwame Klutse, who contested as an independent parliamentary candidate for the Ho Central Constituency in the 2024 general elections, also highlighted the importance of education in building responsible and informed citizens.

Mr Klutse called on churches across the country to complement their spiritual activities with investments in education by establishing schools within their communities.

He explained that education plays a crucial role in helping citizens understand their rights and responsibilities, which in turn strengthens democratic participation and national development.

“The basic idea of development has to be based on education. If the masses do not understand their basic rights and responsibilities as citizens, then the idea of development becomes flawed,” he said.

Mr Klutse noted that churches have expanded rapidly across communities in Ghana and have significant influence over large sections of the population.

However, he observed that many members of church congregations remain unaware of their civic rights and responsibilities.

“In almost every community you find not less than ten churches. They gather every day to sing, pray and worship, but many people do not know their rights or even how to access information,” he said.

He therefore encouraged churches to channel some of their resources into building educational institutions, particularly basic schools, that can train young people and help nurture responsible citizens.

“If churches begin to build schools and train young people on what it means to be an active citizen, I believe our country will grow faster,” he stated.

Mr Klutse added that the rapid growth of churches across the country should be matched by a corresponding expansion in educational opportunities for children and young people.

“Churches are growing faster, and that is how much schools must also grow,” he emphasised.

He also encouraged young people to become active contributors to development in their communities by initiating small but impactful actions.

According to him, meaningful change often begins with individual efforts that gradually influence larger groups within society.

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“When ten people make changes, the ripple effect can reach a thousand, and when a thousand people make changes, the ripple effect can reach a million,” he explained.

Another panellist at the event, Assembly Member for the Vakpo Todzi Electoral Area, of North Dayi District of the Volta Region, Hon Pearl Etornam Tsuiatorfe, encouraged young people during an interview take responsibility for their own development and that of their communities.

She urged the youth to see themselves as solutions to the challenges facing their communities rather than relying entirely on political leaders.

“Youth should be responsible for their own success and that of their communities. We must see ourselves as the solutions our communities need today,” she said.

Hon Tsuiatorfe added that building the right mindset, character and independence among young people would help transform communities and reduce excessive dependence on partisan politics.

Participants at the dialogue were encouraged to identify gaps within their communities and use their knowledge, skills and influence to contribute towards addressing social and developmental challenges as part of efforts to strengthen Ghana’s democratic future.