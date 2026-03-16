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High Court rejects Wontumi’s no case submission in Akonta mining trial

  Mon, 16 Mar 2026
Headlines Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi
MON, 16 MAR 2026
Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi

The High Court has dismissed a no-case submission filed by Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, in the ongoing criminal case Republic v Bernard Antwi Boasiako, Kwame Antwi & Akonta Mining Company Ltd.

The ruling indicates that the court found the prosecution has presented sufficient evidence, compelling the accused to respond to the charges. As a result, Mr. Boasiako, along with co-accused Kwame Antwi and Akonta Mining Company Ltd., is now required to open their defence. This stage may involve calling witnesses or presenting other evidence to support their case.

A no-case submission is a legal plea by the defence asserting that the prosecution has not presented enough evidence to warrant a trial. By dismissing the application, the court has determined that the evidence already presented meets the threshold for the case to proceed.

Background
Bernard Antwi Boasiako, a prominent Ghanaian politician and known for his leadership within the New Patriotic Party in the Ashanti Region, has been at the centre of several high-profile cases due to his involvement in political and business matters. This current trial involves allegations linked to the operations of Akonta Mining Company, with Kwame Antwi also implicated.

The dismissal of the no-case submission marks a critical juncture in the trial, as it moves from preliminary proceedings into the defence phase, where the accused will have the opportunity to formally respond to the allegations. The case continues to attract significant public and media attention due to the political prominence of the principal accused.

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