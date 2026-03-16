Former deputy Upper East Regional Minister dies

A former Deputy Upper East Regional Minister, Daniel Awenyue Syme, has died after battling illness.

His death occurred on March 16, 2026.

The news was announced by his son in a social media post, in which he paid tribute to his father’s resilience and service.

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of my dad, Hon. Daniel Awenyue Syme. He was the most resilient I know. Doctors told him years ago that he would not make it this long but he defied all odds and pushed till today 16/3/2026.

"I grew up knowing my dad as District Secretary and later DCE of Buisa district from 1990 to 2001. He later became Assistant Auditor General and then Deputy Upper East Regional Minister from 2012 to 2016.

"My dad was a model politician and auditor which can be attested by everyone who knew him. He gave everything he had to the betterment of others. He always put himself last. Even though we are sad, we thank God almighty for sustaining him beyond what experts said and calling him back without any suffering.

"RIP Daddy, we will never let u down. Funeral arrangements will be announced in due course.”

During his public service career, Mr Syme served in several key positions, including District Secretary and later District Chief Executive of the Builsa District between 1990 and 2001.

He later rose through the ranks in the auditing profession to become an Assistant Auditor General before his appointment as Deputy Upper East Regional Minister from 2012 to 2016.

Mr Syme was widely regarded as a dedicated public servant who committed much of his life to governance, public accountability and community development.