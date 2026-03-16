We have the best Jollof in Ghana - Pizzaman Chickenman CEO

Arguably the largest Fast Food Chain in Ghana, Pizzaman Chickenman has officially opened a new branch at Kingsperp Fuel Station, Emena Taxi Station, bringing the total number of its outlets in Kumasi to 15 and.

The opening, held last Friday, 13th March, attracted members of the media and marked another step in the brand’s expansion within the Ashanti Region.

During the engagement with the press, Mr. Christian Boakye Yiadom, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Pizzaman Chickenman, addressed the recent social media conversation sparked after popular streamer iShowSpeed tasted the brand’s jollof during his visit to Ghana.

Mr. Boakye Yiadom described the issue as a sensitive conversation that goes beyond food, explaining that jollof rice is strongly tied to national pride.

“As a Ghanaian, I understand why many people reacted the way they did,” he noted, adding that taste is personal and everyone has their own preference.

He explained that choosing one product over another does not mean the other is bad, noting that people are often faced with similar choices between two good options.

The CEO added that the brand has taken the feedback from the discussion seriously and sees it as an opportunity to improve.

He assured customers that Pizzaman Chickenman remains committed to serving the best jollof in the country while continuously improving its meals and services.

“We value the feedback from our customers and will keep working to serve them better,” he said.

The Emena branch opening forms part of the company’s continued effort to expand and bring its meals closer to more communities across Ghana.