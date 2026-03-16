We were promised jobs, not a secretariat – NPP MP slams 24-Hour Economy plan

Manhyia South MP Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah is not happy with the implementation of the 24-Hour Economy policy, questioning whether a secretariat is necessary to create jobs.

Speaking on JoyNews AM Show, he said, “Take the 24-hour economy, for instance. All they have come to do is bring a law to Parliament and set up a secretariat.

“We were not promised a secretariat. We were promised one job, three shifts. Do you need a secretariat to do that?”

He added that the government appears to misunderstand how businesses operate.

“A company won’t run extra shifts just because funding is promised; it does so because there is actual demand. This shows a clear misunderstanding of Ghana’s economic reality.”

Nana Agyei also criticized government approaches to unemployment, suggesting that promises made before elections have not addressed the country’s real challenges.

“I sit back and watch the promises that were made. Clearly, the government has misdiagnosed its problems.

“They are doing more of the same things they criticised because they didn’t have a plan. Indeed, they had no plan to solve the real problems of this country,” he explained.

-mynewsgh