E/R: Police arrest three over 105 bundles of fake Dollars at Odumase-Krobo

Three men have been arrested at Larsi in Odumase Krobo in the Eastern Region of Ghana for allegedly possessing a large cache of counterfeit United States currency.

The suspects, Ebenezer Narh Tsu, 20, George Attor, 48, and Robert Olertey, 54, were arrested during an intelligence driven operation carried out by officers from the Odumase Krobo District Police Command.

Police said the operation led to the discovery of 105 bundles of fake US dollar notes, all in $100 denominations. The counterfeit bills were reportedly concealed in a trunk belonging to one of the suspects.

The three men were picked up at a hideout in Larsi where investigators believe the illegal currency was being stored.

Authorities further disclosed that during the arrest, Robert Olertey allegedly attempted to offer a bribe of GH¢20,000 to police officers in an effort to evade arrest. The officers declined the offer and subsequently handed the suspects over to the Akosombo Divisional Criminal Investigation Department for further investigation.

On March 13, Ebenezer Narh Tsu was arraigned before the Odumase Krobo Circuit Court where he was granted bail in the sum of GH¢100,000 with two sureties.

As part of the bail conditions, he is required to report to the police every Monday for two weeks while investigations continue.

The two other suspects have been granted police enquiry bail pending the outcome of ongoing investigations.

The Eastern Regional Police Command has meanwhile urged members of the public to remain cautious and report suspicious currency transactions in order to prevent financial losses linked to counterfeit money.