Former NPP aspirant Joseph Kofi Nyarko-Damptey defects NDC with supporters in Assin South

Joseph Kofi Nyarko-Damptey, a former parliamentary aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and independent candidate, has officially joined the National Democratic Congress (NDC), bringing with him more than 15,000 supporters from the Assin South Constituency.

The defection was formalized during a brief ceremony at the NDC Constituency Office in Assin Ngresi, where the Central Regional Vice Chairman of the party, Shaibu Bukari, presented Mr. Nyarko-Damptey with an NDC membership card, marking his formal induction.

Mr. Nyarko-Damptey had previously contested the NPP parliamentary primary in 2016 but lost to the incumbent MP, John Ntim Fordjour. He later ran as an independent candidate in the 2020 and 2024 parliamentary elections but was again defeated by Mr. Ntim Fordjour.

Speaking to the media after the ceremony, Mr. Nyarko-Damptey cited the NDC’s development agenda and the accomplishments of President John Dramani Mahama’s administration in its first year as key reasons for his decision. He urged his supporters to fully back him and champion the party’s values of discipline, unity, and commitment.

Many of the supporters who defected alongside him, most of whom were previously aligned with the NPP, explained that their loyalty had been overlooked by their former party, prompting their switch. Their move reflects a continued confidence in Mr. Nyarko-Damptey’s leadership and vision.

On behalf of the party, the Deputy Central Regional Secretary, Eric Offei, welcomed the defectors, describing their entry as a sign of the NDC’s increasing appeal. He assured them of equal opportunities within the party and encouraged collaboration with other members to strengthen the NDC in preparation for upcoming elections.