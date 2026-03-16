Minority MPs sound alarm over second cocoa price cut, urge farmers to protest

The Member of Parliament for Offinso South, Isaac Yaw Opoku, has warned that the government may further reduce the cocoa producer price and is urging farmers to organise an urgent protest to resist any such move.

According to the legislator, information available to him suggests that authorities could again lower the current producer price, a development he believes would deepen the hardships facing cocoa farmers in producing communities.

Dr Opoku made the remarks on Monday while addressing a large gathering of cocoa farmers at Dannso in the Bosome Freho District.

The meeting formed part of a week-long engagement by the Minority Caucus of the New Patriotic Party in Parliament with cocoa farmers in various cocoa-growing communities in the Ashanti Region.

The Offinso South MP expressed concern over the recent reduction in the cocoa producer price from GH¢3,625 to GH¢2,587, describing the decision as unfair to farmers who invest considerable labour and resources into cocoa production.

He urged farmers to rise and protest against any attempt by the government to introduce another price cut, warning that failure to respond could embolden authorities to proceed with further reductions.

Drawing from personal experience, Dr Opoku highlighted the demanding nature of cocoa farming and stressed that farmers deserve better compensation for their efforts.

Several members of the Minority Caucus participated in the engagement, including the Deputy Minority Leader and Member of Parliament for Asokwa, Patricia Appiagyei.

Other lawmakers present were Patrick Boakye Yiadom, MP for Obuasi East; Salam Daamata Appianimaa, MP for Afigya Kwabre South; Frank Yeboah, MP for Atwima Nwabiagya North; Seth Osei Akoto, MP for Atwima Mponua; and Asafo Adjei, MP for Bosome Freho. Regional executives of the NPP were also present.

Addressing the gathering, Mr Asafo Adjei criticised the ruling National Democratic Congress government over what he described as poor policy decisions affecting cocoa farmers.

He argued that instead of accepting responsibility for the challenges facing farmers, the government had chosen to blame the previous administration led by Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and former Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia.

According to him, the government should accept responsibility and apologise to cocoa farmers for what he described as the poor handling of the cocoa sector.

Meanwhile, the farmers who attended the meeting expressed frustration over the current producer price and indicated their readiness to stage a massive protest if the situation does not improve.

They called on the government to restore the cocoa price to the previous level set under the Akufo-Addo administration, insisting that the current reduction is unacceptable.

The farmers also accused the government of failing to protect their interests, warning that further price reductions could seriously threaten their livelihoods and the long-term sustainability of cocoa farming in Ghana.