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Govt to elevate Aggrey Memorial SHS to Category A school with increased investment 

  Tue, 17 Mar 2026
Education Govt to elevate Aggrey Memorial SHS to Category A school with increased investment
TUE, 17 MAR 2026

The Government has pledged to elevate Aggrey Memorial AME Zion Senior High School from a Category B to a Category A institution through increased investment in infrastructure and facilities.

Mr Felix Kwakye Ofosu, the Minister in Charge of Government Communication, said the government was ready to construct teachers' accommodation and expand classroom infrastructure to take the school off the double track system.

He noted that the school, with a student population of 5,773, faced severe congestion challenges, particularly in girls' dormitories and classrooms, and emphasised that the government's intervention would ease the strain and improve academic outcomes.

Mr Kwakye Ofosu, also the Member of Parliament for Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese (AAK), made the announcement in a speech read for him during the school's 86th anniversary celebration.

The celebration was held under the theme: “Building good leaders, shaping the future: The role of stakeholders.”

Mr Kwakye Ofosu also highlighted his personal contributions, including the provision of more than 1,000 desks, water storage tanks, and sporting equipment, pledging continuous support for the school's development.

Dr Mrs Dorothy Adentwi-Hayford, the Headmistress of the school, reiterated urgent appeals for a 500-capacity girls' dormitory to decongest existing facilities, accommodation for 20 additional teachers, expansion of the dining hall, and a new 28-unit classroom block.

She lamented overcrowding in classrooms, with some hosting up to 90 students, describing the situation as detrimental to effective teaching and learning.

Despite these challenges, she reported that the school had achieved a 75 per cent pass rate in the recent WASSCE, improved performances in national competitions, and multiple awards in sports.

Dr Benjamin Otchere Ankrah, the Global President of AMOSA, urged the District Chief Executive of AAK to make special budgetary allocations for the school's infrastructure, while Dr George Nana Sam Mends, Guest Speaker and President of AMOSA '84, emphasised the importance of nurturing good leadership founded on character, service, vision, resilience, and accountability.

Mr Joseph Baffoe, President of the 2001-year group, encouraged the alumni to return and give back to the school, citing accommodation as a major challenge.

The anniversary, sponsored primarily by the 2001-year group (AMOSA '01), was marked by glamour, reunion and reflection.

As a legacy project, AMOSA '01 handed over a state-of-the-art 50-capacity ICT laboratory with internet connectivity, alongside donations to the Cape Coast School for the Deaf and Blind.

The celebrations were climaxed with a colourful durbar featuring cadet displays, cultural performances, and awards to deserving students, staff, and retirees.

GNA

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