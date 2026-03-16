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Paying application fee does not guarantee entry into security services — NDC’s Kutor

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Social News Paying application fee does not guarantee entry into security services — NDC’s Kutor
MON, 16 MAR 2026

A National Executive Committee member of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC), Wonder Victor Kutor, has addressed concerns over the ongoing security service recruitment, which has seen over 500,000 applicants vying for about 5,000 positions.

The recruitment exercise covers agencies including the Ghana Police Service, Ghana Immigration Service, and Ghana National Fire Service.

Critics have questioned the collection of application fees amid the low number of available slots, with calls for refunds to unsuccessful applicants.

Speaking on Accra-based Channel One TV’s Breakfast Daily show on Monday, March 16, Kutor clarified that paying the application fee does not automatically guarantee entry.

“It’s not automatic, it’s an application. So normally that the cost of processes and all of that is embedded into the application fee, but people evaluate the application, all of that. So it’s natural for the services to have what you call the application fee,” he said.

Kutor, however, stressed that transparency regarding the number of available positions is important for applicants to understand their chances.

“My only worry, honestly, with this was that the figure or the number of people to be taken into the service made public. Look, this year, we are taking only 5,000 so the members are aware that, look, there’s limited slots, so you know your chances of going in will be slim no matter your qualification,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Convention Peoples Party (CPP) has threatened a legal action against the government if the application fees are not refunded to the unsuccessful applicants.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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