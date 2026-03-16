Security recruitment brouhaha: ‘We’ll sue govt if it fails to refund application fees’ — CPP

The Convention People’s Party (CPP) has threatened to take legal action against the government if application fees paid by applicants in the ongoing internal security recruitment exercise are not refunded.

More than 500,000 young people applied for recruitment into agencies including the Ghana Police Service, Ghana Immigration Service and Ghana National Fire Service, even though available vacancies are estimated at about 5,000.

The party argues that authorities in charge were aware of the limited number of vacancies before opening the recruitment process to such a large number of applicants.

Speaking on Accra-based JoyPrime on Monday, March 16, the CPP’s National Communications Director, Osei Kofi Acquah, described the situation as exploitative.

“Government knew that it is capable of employing only about 5,000 people, yet it collected money from about 500,000 young people who are already desperate and unemployed. We think this is broad daylight robbery, and it is unfortunate that the Government of Ghana can put the youth of this country through this process,” he said.

According to him, the party’s internal estimates show that millions of cedis may have been collected from applicants through the recruitment exercise.

“We are calling on the President to ensure that this money is refunded to the applicants. If that is not done, the Convention People’s Party will sue the government on behalf of these young people because the youth of this country must have trust and faith in their country,” he added.

The CPP spokesperson further cautioned that failure to address the issue could further erode public confidence among unemployed youth who are seeking opportunities to serve the country.

Meanwhile, the Minister for the Interior, Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak, has stated that applicants who will be disqualified at the medical stage will be considered in the next recruitment exercise.

According to him, government will retain the data of such applicants to ensure they are given priority in future recruitment instead of restarting the process.