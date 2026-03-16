Be grateful to Ibrahim Mahama for allowing President Mahama use his jet — Darko to Ghanaians

The Managing Editor of the Newscenta newspaper, Elvis Darko, has weighed in on the ongoing debate surrounding President John Dramani Mahama’s use of a private jet belonging to his brother, Ibrahim Mahama, for official travels.

The President has come under criticism from sections of the public following his recent trip to South Korea aboard his brother’s new private jet.

Some critics argue that the arrangement could create a conflict of interest and contradict the President’s code of ethics for government appointees.

However, speaking on Breakfast Daily on Channel One TV on Monday, March 16, Darko defended the arrangement.

He asserted that the arrangement helps the country cut down costs that would otherwise be incurred in hiring chartered flights.

“If the man’s brother has a plane and says, ‘Look, until the Ghana one arrives, use mine,’ instead of us being grateful to him, we are attacking him. If we are not paying to hire a jet and we are only buying fuel, are we not saving Ghana money?” he asked.

The journalist argued that the gesture by Ibrahim Mahama should rather attract appreciation from the public.

“For me, if the brother’s plane is what the President is using, I think that if for nothing at all, we should be saying thank you to Ibrahim Mahama. Because if not for that, the country would have been spending more money to hire a jet for the President’s travels,” he stated.

Darko also noted that the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) should apologise to former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo over past criticism of his use of chartered private jets while in office.

According to him, the circumstances now facing the current administration show that the decision by the former President not to rely on the state’s presidential jet may have been justified.