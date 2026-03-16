Adjaye Education Centre inaugurated in Elmina after renovation

The Adjaye Education Centre (AEC) in Elmina has officially been inaugurated following recent renovation works aimed at improving safety and accessibility for children who use the facility for academic studies.

The upgraded facility was inaugurated on 13 March 2026 by Nana Kodwo Conduah VI, marking another milestone in the centre’s mission to provide a safe and conducive learning environment for school children within the Elmina community.

The Adjaye Education Centre was established through the generosity of members of the Adjaye family namely the late Professor Joseph Adjaye, Professor Sophia Adjaye, and Ing. Dr. Robert Adjaye as a way of giving back to their hometown and supporting the educational development of young people in the area.

In 2015, the Adjaye family, known to be devoted Roman Catholics from Elmina, approached St. Joseph's Minor Basilica with the intention of making a meaningful contribution that would benefit both the church and the wider community.

Following consultations with the parish priest and the church council, it was identified that many school-age children in the community lacked a quiet and comfortable space at home where they could complete their homework or study for examinations. As a result, the idea of establishing a student-friendly study complex was proposed.

Acting on this need, the Adjaye siblings financed and constructed a modern study facility on land provided by St. Joseph’s Parish. The complex was designed to provide a conducive academic environment for students from different schools within the community.

The centre includes a spacious library and study hall, two tutoring rooms, modern washroom facilities, and a wheelchair-accessible ramp to ensure inclusivity for children with disabilities.

The Adjaye Education Centre was officially dedicated on 27 May 2018 by Most Rev. Matthias Kobina Nketsiah, who at the time was the Metropolitan Archbishop of Cape Coast.

Since its establishment, the centre has remained open to students of all levels from kindergarten to senior high school regardless of the institutions they attend. The facility has provided a safe and quiet environment where children can gather after school to complete assignments, read, and prepare for examinations.

For many families in Elmina, the centre has become an important educational support system, particularly for children who may not have the necessary study space at home.

To further enhance the safety of users, the Adjaye Education Centre recently underwent improvements which included the construction of a frontal protective wall, installation of balustrades, and the addition of a new entrance gate.

These upgrades were carried out to provide better security and ensure that the centre continues to operate in a safe and structured environment for students who rely on it for their studies.

Members of the Adjaye family expressed their joy at being able to contribute to the development of their hometown, Elmina, and the parish of St. Joseph’s Minor Basilica, which is widely recognised as the cradle of the Catholic Church in Ghana.

They also acknowledged the support and leadership of Reverend Father Enyinful and his predecessor for their role in facilitating the project and supporting the centre’s operations.

The family further indicated that their educational foundation from Catholic schools in Elmina played a significant role in shaping their professional and academic achievements.

As proud members of the Benyamba community, the Adjayes hope the Adjaye Education Centre will continue to serve underprivileged children in Elmina for many years to come, providing them with the opportunity to excel academically and grow into future leaders who will contribute positively to their communities and the nation.