ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Adjaye Education Centre inaugurated in Elmina after renovation

By Emmanuel Jacob Amissah
Education Adjaye Educational Centre inaugurated in Elmina
MON, 16 MAR 2026
Adjaye Educational Centre inaugurated in Elmina

The Adjaye Education Centre (AEC) in Elmina has officially been inaugurated following recent renovation works aimed at improving safety and accessibility for children who use the facility for academic studies.

The upgraded facility was inaugurated on 13 March 2026 by Nana Kodwo Conduah VI, marking another milestone in the centre’s mission to provide a safe and conducive learning environment for school children within the Elmina community.

The Adjaye Education Centre was established through the generosity of members of the Adjaye family namely the late Professor Joseph Adjaye, Professor Sophia Adjaye, and Ing. Dr. Robert Adjaye as a way of giving back to their hometown and supporting the educational development of young people in the area.

In 2015, the Adjaye family, known to be devoted Roman Catholics from Elmina, approached St. Joseph's Minor Basilica with the intention of making a meaningful contribution that would benefit both the church and the wider community.

Following consultations with the parish priest and the church council, it was identified that many school-age children in the community lacked a quiet and comfortable space at home where they could complete their homework or study for examinations. As a result, the idea of establishing a student-friendly study complex was proposed.

Acting on this need, the Adjaye siblings financed and constructed a modern study facility on land provided by St. Joseph’s Parish. The complex was designed to provide a conducive academic environment for students from different schools within the community.

The centre includes a spacious library and study hall, two tutoring rooms, modern washroom facilities, and a wheelchair-accessible ramp to ensure inclusivity for children with disabilities.

The Adjaye Education Centre was officially dedicated on 27 May 2018 by Most Rev. Matthias Kobina Nketsiah, who at the time was the Metropolitan Archbishop of Cape Coast.

Since its establishment, the centre has remained open to students of all levels from kindergarten to senior high school regardless of the institutions they attend. The facility has provided a safe and quiet environment where children can gather after school to complete assignments, read, and prepare for examinations.

For many families in Elmina, the centre has become an important educational support system, particularly for children who may not have the necessary study space at home.

To further enhance the safety of users, the Adjaye Education Centre recently underwent improvements which included the construction of a frontal protective wall, installation of balustrades, and the addition of a new entrance gate.

These upgrades were carried out to provide better security and ensure that the centre continues to operate in a safe and structured environment for students who rely on it for their studies.

Members of the Adjaye family expressed their joy at being able to contribute to the development of their hometown, Elmina, and the parish of St. Joseph’s Minor Basilica, which is widely recognised as the cradle of the Catholic Church in Ghana.

They also acknowledged the support and leadership of Reverend Father Enyinful and his predecessor for their role in facilitating the project and supporting the centre’s operations.

The family further indicated that their educational foundation from Catholic schools in Elmina played a significant role in shaping their professional and academic achievements.

As proud members of the Benyamba community, the Adjayes hope the Adjaye Education Centre will continue to serve underprivileged children in Elmina for many years to come, providing them with the opportunity to excel academically and grow into future leaders who will contribute positively to their communities and the nation.

3162026105820-k5grj7u3h1-519642

Emmanuel Jacob Amissah
Emmanuel Jacob Amissah

Entertainment ReporterPage: emmanuel-jacob-amissah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

13 hours ago

Vessels at the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from Musandam, Oman, June 18, 2026. - REUTERS - Stringer Iran says closed Strait of Hormuz as US deal hits obstacle ahead of Swiss talks

14 hours ago

A dominant display from the Dutch for their second game of the 2026 World Cup. - Ashley Landis, AP World Cup 2026: Brobbey, Gakpo score braces as rampant Netherlands crush Sweden

18 hours ago

What power do you have to collapse NPP you did not build? – Awal Mohammed jabs Ken Agyapong 'What power do you have to collapse NPP you did not build?' – Awal Mohammed jabs...

18 hours ago

Chaos at Central University as vendors demand refunds after SRC Week cancellation Chaos at Central University as vendors demand refunds after SRC Week cancellatio...

19 hours ago

GMet issues severe weather alert for Northern Ghana as heavy rainstorm approaches GMet issues severe weather alert for Northern Ghana as heavy rainstorm approache...

19 hours ago

Member of Parliament for Akwatia, Bernard Bediako Ken Ofori-Atta is the first Ghanaian minister to use sickness to flee from accou...

19 hours ago

Family demands justice for 14-year-old girl allegedly raped, killed in Binaba Family demands justice for 14-year-old girl allegedly raped, killed in Binaba

19 hours ago

Trump cuts HIV funding to South Africa Trump cuts HIV funding to South Africa

19 hours ago

88 dilapidated buildings marked for demolition in Sekondi-Takoradi 88 dilapidated buildings marked for demolition in Sekondi-Takoradi

19 hours ago

Police crack suspected robbery network in Ashanti South, two suspects killed in alleged gun battle Police crack suspected robbery network in Ashanti South, two suspects killed in ...

Just in....
body-container-line