74 years-old man arrested for attempting to board UK flight with 11kg of cocaine at Nigerian airport

A 74-year-old man has been arrested at a Nigerian airport after authorities discovered approximately 11 kilograms of cocaine in his luggage while he attempted to board a flight to the United Kingdom.

According to reports, the elderly suspect was intercepted by security officials during routine screening before boarding the international flight. A thorough search of his travel bag revealed multiple packages of the illicit substance carefully concealed inside the luggage.

Officials immediately detained the suspect and handed him over to anti-narcotics investigators for questioning.

During interrogation, the elderly man reportedly told investigators that he had no knowledge that the bag contained cocaine. He claimed that an unidentified man had purchased the flight ticket for him and also paid for all his travel expenses.

According to the suspect, the same individual handed him the bag and instructed him to deliver it to London. He was allegedly told to call the man upon arrival in the United Kingdom.

The suspect further stated that he did not open the bag to inspect its contents and therefore had no idea it contained illegal drugs.

Authorities, however, say investigations are ongoing to determine the full circumstances surrounding the attempted drug trafficking and to identify the individual who allegedly recruited the elderly man for the trip.

Drug enforcement agencies have repeatedly warned travelers against accepting packages or luggage from unknown persons, stressing that many drug trafficking syndicates often use unsuspecting individuals as couriers.