Black Stars: Otto Addo to announce squad for Austria, Germany friendly games

Black Stars coach Otto Addo is set to reveal his squad for a pair of high-profile friendlies against Austria and Germany later this month, as part of the team’s buildup to the 2026 World Cup.

Ghana will face Austria at Vienna’s Ernst Happel Stadium on Friday, March 27, with kick-off at 17:00 GMT.

The team will then travel to Germany to meet the 2014 World Cup winners in Stuttgart on Monday, March 30.

Addo and his technical staff are expected to select a strong lineup for both fixtures, providing the squad with a crucial test ahead of the global tournament.

Following these friendlies, the Black Stars will take on Mexico in May before concluding their pre-World Cup preparations against Wales on June 2.

Ghana, making their fifth World Cup appearance, have been drawn in Group L alongside Panama, England, and Croatia.

The Black Stars will open against Panama on June 17, face England on June 23, and close the group stage against Croatia on June 27.

After group-stage exits in both 2014 and 2022, Ghana is aiming to deliver a more competitive performance on North American soil.