Reset Ghana with Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang

A Nation Ready for a New Chapter

“When the righteous are in authority, the people rejoice.” — Proverbs 29:2

“Leadership is not about titles, it is about service.” — ABA Fuseini

Ghana stands at a turning point. Our youth—especially our young women—are watching. They seek role models who lead with wisdom, act with courage, and serve with integrity. Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang embodies all these qualities. Her rise is not just political—it is transformational.

Her Legacy in Education and Empowerment

First Female Vice-Chancellor of a Public University in Ghana: Led the University of Cape Coast from 2008 to 2012, breaking barriers for women in academia.

Led the University of Cape Coast from 2008 to 2012, breaking barriers for women in academia. Minister for Education (2013–2017): Championed inclusive policies, expanded access to secondary education, and promoted teacher professionalism.

Championed inclusive policies, expanded access to secondary education, and promoted teacher professionalism. Mentor to Thousands: As a professor of literature, she inspired generations of students—especially young women—to pursue leadership and scholarship.

As a professor of literature, she inspired generations of students—especially young women—to pursue leadership and scholarship. Chancellor of the Women’s University in Africa: Continues to advocate for female education and empowerment across the continent.

“Educate a woman, and you educate a nation.” — African proverb

Strength Beneath Calm

Some critics question whether she is “too soft” for the presidency. But true strength is not noise—it is resolve.

Professor Opoku-Agyemang is like a river: calm on the surface, but powerful underneath. Her leadership is thoughtful, firm, and deeply principled. She has commanded respect in academia, government, and now national security as the first female chairperson of the Ghana Armed Forces Council.

“Courage is not the absence of fear, but the triumph over it.” — Nelson Mandela

Political Momentum and Public Trust

Sworn in as Vice President on January 7, 2025, alongside President John Mahama.

Leading 2028 succession polls as the most preferred NDC candidate.

Praised for integrity, competence, and calm authority—qualities Ghana needs now more than ever.

Why Ghana Needs Her Now



She represents a reset from politics-as-usual.

She inspires the next generation of Ghanaian women.

She leads with wisdom, not ego.

She delivers results, not rhetoric.

Make History, Elect Naana Jane

Ghana must dare to lead Africa by example. Electing our first female president will not only reset our politics—it will inspire every girl in Ghana to believe that leadership is within reach.

“The future belongs to those who prepare for it today.” — Malcolm X

Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang is that future. Let’s make history. Let’s reset Ghana.

A Call to All Ghanaian Women

To every woman across the Republic—from the market stalls of Makola to the lecture halls of Legon, from the farms of the Volta to the tech hubs of Accra—this is your moment. Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang has broken barriers so you can walk through them. She has led with wisdom, served with integrity, and inspired with grace. Now, she stands ready to lead our nation. Let us rise together and make history. Let every woman of voting age rally behind her campaign, cast your vote with pride, and show the world that Ghanaian women are not just ready to lead—they are ready to choose a leader who reflects their strength, dignity, and vision.

Vote Naana Jane in 2028. Reset Ghana. Inspire the Future.

✍️ Retired Senior Citizen

For and on behalf of all Senior Citizens of the Republic of Ghana 🇬🇭

Teshie-Nungua

[email protected]