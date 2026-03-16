Two more suspects arrested in Fufulso junction robbery, murder case; total now five

The Ghana Police Service has arrested two additional suspects in connection with the brutal robbery and murder at Fufulso Junction in the Savannah Region, bringing the total number of arrests in the case to five.

A joint operation team, deployed by Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Christian Tetteh Yohuno, comprising the IGP’s Cyber Vetting and Enforcement Team and the Anti-Armed Robbery Unit from the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Headquarters in Accra, successfully apprehended the latest suspects.

On 12 March 2026, the team arrested Habibata Kojo (29), Ibrahim Sumaila (35), and Alhassan Yusif (40). The following day, 13 March 2026, Dramani Imoro (24) and Sayibu Iddi (50) were also taken into custody.

The arrests follow the violent armed robbery at Golden Linq Ventures, a MoMo vending shop at Fufulso Junction, on 8 March 2026 around 19:30hrs, which resulted in the murder of mobile money operator Mahama Majeed and another victim. Preliminary investigations indicate that six suspects, including one female, all believed to be of Fulani extraction and armed with AK-47 rifles concealed under long coats, carried out the attack.

A search at Dramani Imoro’s residence uncovered an unregistered Toyota VOXY vehicle, purchased just 72 hours after the crime, an unregistered Haojue motorbike, and two smartphones. All suspects and recovered items remain in police custody as investigations continue.

The Police Service commended the officers involved for their swift action and urged the public, particularly residents of the Savannah Region, to provide any information that could help identify and apprehend other accomplices still at large.

The investigation into this heinous crime is ongoing.