"I go to hospital when I am sick, don’t rely on my picture for healing" – Pastor Kofi Oduro tells congregation

Founder and General Overseer of Alabaster International Ministry, Kofi Oduro, has cautioned members of his church against relying on his image as a means of seeking healing when they fall ill.

Speaking during a sermon to his congregation, the outspoken preacher revealed that some church members keep his photograph in their homes and use it as a prayer point whenever they are sick, believing that it will help them receive divine healing.

According to Pastor Kofi Oduro, he recently became aware that certain followers pray using his picture and expect miraculous healing through it, a practice he strongly discourages.

“Some of my members have my picture, and when they are sick, they use it as a prayer point for me to help them. Meanwhile, when I am sick, I go to see my specialist,” he told the congregation.

The pastor explained that while prayer remains important in the Christian faith, believers should not ignore proper medical treatment when they face health challenges. He stressed that seeking professional healthcare is necessary and should not be replaced by spiritual assumptions.

Pastor Oduro urged his followers not to be misled by misconceptions about faith and healing, noting that even spiritual leaders rely on medical professionals when they are unwell.