Police, Immigration Service arrest 12 cybercrime suspects in joint operation

Twelve suspects allegedly involved in cybercrime and human trafficking have been arrested by the Police and the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS).

Six other Nigerian nationals, suspected to be involved in migration-related offences, are at large.

A police brief on Saturday said the 12 suspects were arrested during a joint operation by the IGP’s Cyber Vetting and Enforcement Team, the Surveillance Unit of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Headquarters, and the GIS on March 12, 2026.

The suspects are alleged to be involved in organised cyber fraud and human trafficking-related activities.

It said the targeted operation was led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Malaika Jibril Alhassan, from the Police Headquarters, and Superintendent Francis Baidoo, from the Amasaman Sector Command of the GIS.

The brief said during the operation, 25 laptops and seven mobile phones were retrieved.

It recounted how the suspects, during the operation, attempted to obstruct enforcement by releasing German Shepherd dogs on the officers.

Consequently, a reinforcement from the Cyber Vetting and Enforcement Team and the Surveillance Unit from the CID Headquarters helped to ensure a smooth operation.

The brief said preliminary investigations indicated that the suspects were engaged in Internet Fraud (Online Scams), Identity Theft, Email and Phishing Fraud, Mobile Money (MoMo) Fraud, Cyber Extortion and Blackmail, Credit Card and ATM Fraud, and Electronic Forgery.

The operation demonstrated the growing nexus between cybercrime networks and transnational migration activities, the brief said.

“Effective intelligence gathering and inter-agency collaboration between the Ghana Police Service and the GIS remain critical in disrupting such criminal enterprises,” it said.

“The Ghana Police Service is committed to intelligence-led operations, inter-agency coordination and collaboration and strict application of the law to safeguard national security and maintain the integrity of Ghana's digital and migration space.”

GNA