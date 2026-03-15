France opens investigation into two brothers arrested over jihadist plot

A 22-year-old engineering student and his 20-year-old brother have been arrested in France over a "deadly and antisemitic" plot, anti-terror prosecutors said on Sunday.

The two brothers, who are of Italian and Moroccan nationality, were arrested on Tuesday in northern France, said the national anti-terror prosecutor's office (PNAT).

The brothers, identified only as Elyasse H and Moad H, were arrested while in a car near a prison in the northern town of Longuenesse after the report of a drone flying over the jail.

Inside their vehicle, police officers discovered a semi-automatic weapon, a bottle of hydrochloric acid, aluminium foil and a flag of the Islamic State jihadist group stretched across the headrest of the driver's seat.

An investigation was opened on Sunday into criminal conspiracy to commit terrorism, as well as the acquisition and carrying of weapons. The prosecutor's office has requested that the two brothers be charged and remanded in custody.

Frenchwoman sent back from Syria sentenced to 10 years for terrorist conspiracy

While in police custody, the brothers admitted that "they had been planning a terror attack in France for which they aspired to martyrdom", the PNAT stated.

The men had been radicalised and exposed to "jihadist propaganda", the statement said.

Prosecutors said the analysis of the seized materials indicated that the two brothers had been radicalised over the past two years and had taken steps towards committing "a terror plot whose deadly and antisemitic nature appears to be established."

Video message

They said the brothers had allegedly plotted to commit a crime in France because it was not possible to travel to Syria or Palestine to "wage jihad".

A video pledging allegiance to the Islamic State group, made by Moad H. earlier this month, was also discovered.

He appears to be "in contact with several individuals who are radicalised or under investigation or convicted of a terrorist offence", the PNAT said.

French prosecutor seeks jail term for Iranian woman accused of terrorism

"Exchanges with various contacts via encrypted messaging services in the days and weeks leading up to their arrests, aimed in particular at sourcing handguns or assault rifles, suggest that a violent act was imminent," it added.

In other photos and videos, "they stage themselves using firearms or brandishing a knife, dressed as fighters, with their index finger raised toward the sky in front of the Islamic State flag".

The brothers arrived in France with their parents in 2017.

During their interrogation, they admitted they had given a lift to a minor to ensure a delivery to the prison via drone.

French authorities say drones have been used in the past to deliver snacks, drugs and even saw blades to detainees.

(with AFP)