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Bono Regional Chief Imam cautions Muslim girls, young women against body-makeups, promiscuity

  Sun, 15 Mar 2026
Social News Bono Regional Chief Imam cautions Muslim girls, young women against body-makeups, promiscuity
SUN, 15 MAR 2026

Imam Baaba Seidu Haidara, the Bono Regional Chief Imam has cautioned Muslim girls and young women to desist from body make-up and promiscuity, as the 2026 Ramadan season ends.

He emphasised pre-marital and unhealthy sexual behaviours as well as body-makeups were all alien and exposed Islam to public ridicule and disrepute.

Imam Haidara regretted that those foreign cultures were assuming disturbing proportions in Zongo communities and adulterating Islamic teachings and beliefs.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani on the sidelines of the inauguration of a rehabilitated mosque, Imam Haidara also advised Muslim youth to desist from acts of lawlessness and waywardness.

Alhaji Issaka-Issa, a Muslim leader and the Bono Regional Treasurer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) renovated the Mosque situated at the Sunyani Night Market into a befitting standard, furnishing the facility with modern air-conditioners and ceiling fans.

Imam Haidara also bemoaned the growing level of indiscipline among Muslim youth in general, stressing that as a peaceful religion, acts of lawlessness and disregard for authority cast a slur on Islam.

He said that the careless riding of motorbikes by Muslim youth in the festive season was unacceptable and advised them to value their lives.

The Islamic cleric commended the benefactor for putting the mosque into good shape and called on others to emulate and contribute to building a better Zongo community for all.

Alhaji Issaka-Issa popularly known as “Allah Bei Kwaana” said he renovated the mosque to create a more conducive atmosphere for prayers and hinted at his plans to renovate the 'Dagomba' mosque at the Sunyani Zongo.

GNA

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