Chief Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie commissions first High Court complex in Ahafo Region

Ghana's Chief Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie has commissioned the first High Court complex in the Ahafo Region, marking a major step in expanding judicial infrastructure in the area.

The facility, located in Goaso, was funded by the Asunafo North Municipal Assembly through its share of the District Assemblies Common Fund. The complex is expected to improve access to justice for residents across the region.

The newly completed building includes key facilities such as the registrar's office, judge's chamber, docket rooms, bailiffs' offices, a recorders' room, courtroom, cashier's office, store, and other administrative offices designed to enhance the delivery of judicial services.

Addressing the gathering at the commissioning ceremony, Chief Justice Baffoe-Bonnie said the establishment of the High Court would help bring justice closer to people at the grassroots level while strengthening the administration of justice in the region.

He explained that a nationwide needs assessment conducted between 2018 and 2019 under former Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo revealed that many court buildings across the country were either unfit for judicial work, lacked adequate office space, or were without essential facilities.

He noted that such challenges often compelled litigants to travel long distances to access court services, making the construction of new judicial facilities necessary.

The Paramount Chief of Mim and Vice President of the Ahafo Regional House of Chiefs, Okofrobuo Dr. Yaw Agyei II, praised the collaboration that led to the completion of the project. He expressed optimism that the new court complex would strengthen justice delivery and promote peace and stability within the region.

He further assured that the Ahafo Regional House of Chiefs stands ready to support the Judicial Service of Ghana in its efforts to uphold justice and maintain harmony among residents.

The commissioning ceremony was attended by traditional authorities, members of the clergy, judges, lawyers, representatives of political parties and officials from various security agencies.

Source: GNA