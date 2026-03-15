Ghana's future cannot be built by job seekers alone, but job creators — Afenyo-Markin

Minority Leader and Effutu Member of Parliament Alexander Afenyo Markin has urged young people in Ghana to prioritise creating opportunities for themselves rather than relying solely on traditional employment.

Speaking as the keynote speaker at the Beyond the Degree Conference 2026 on Saturday, March 14, he said the country’s economic future cannot depend only on graduates seeking jobs in institutions that are already overstretched.

“The future of Ghana cannot be built by job seekers alone. It must also be built by job creators,” he stated.

Afenyo Markin explained that entrepreneurship and innovation have become increasingly critical as the number of graduates entering the labour market continues to rise each year.

He encouraged young people to explore opportunities in sectors such as entrepreneurship, technical skills development, digital innovation, agriculture, manufacturing and the creative economy, noting that these areas offer significant potential for value creation and sustainable livelihoods.

The Effutu legislator said individuals who take the initiative to establish businesses will not only improve their own lives but also generate employment opportunities for others.

He further cited global business figures such as Bill Gates, Jack Ma and Steve Jobs as examples of individuals who achieved remarkable success through innovation and enterprise beyond conventional career paths.

According to him, young people who embrace such a mindset will not only create opportunities for themselves but also extend those opportunities to others, a development he said is vital for Ghana’s growth in an increasingly competitive global economy.