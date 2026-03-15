Two killed in a head-on collision on Kintampo highway

Two people have lost their lives following a head-on collision on the Kintampo Highway, triggering an emergency response from the Ghana National Fire Service.

The accident occurred on Friday, March 13, 2026, near Tuobodom and involved a private vehicle and a commercial minibus.

The Techiman Fire Station received a distress call at about 16:42 hours reporting the crash and immediately dispatched a rescue team to the scene to assist victims trapped in the wreckage.

The vehicles involved were an Opel Astra with registration number GW 3932 S and a minibus with registration number GT 4595 11. Firefighters carried out a rescue operation to extricate passengers who were trapped in the badly damaged vehicles.

Survivors who sustained injuries were handed over to the ambulance service and transported to the Holy Family Hospital for urgent medical treatment.

The bodies of the two deceased victims were retrieved by officers of the Ghana National Fire Service and handed over to the Ghana Police Service for identification and further investigations.

Authorities have since launched an investigation into the cause of the accident. Officials in the Bono East Region have also renewed calls for motorists to exercise caution while using the Kintampo Highway to help prevent further tragedies.