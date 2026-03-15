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Sun, 15 Mar 2026 Social News

Police investigate death of Senior Officer found at Akweteyman Residence

  Sun, 15 Mar 2026
Police investigate death of Senior Officer found at Akweteyman Residence

The Ghana Police Service has begun investigations into the death of a senior police officer, Rockson Gyasi, whose body was discovered at his family home in Akweteyman in the early hours of Friday, March 13, 2026.

The deceased, a Deputy Superintendent of Police stationed at Tsito in the Volta Region, had reportedly travelled to Accra on Tuesday, March 10, to visit his family.

Police reports indicate that the discovery was made by his wife, Mavis Boateng, who alerted officers from the Tesano Divisional Police Command at about 5:46 a.m.

According to preliminary information, she woke up around 5:00 a.m. and found her husband lying on the kitchen floor in a pool of blood.

Responding officers who arrived at the scene found the officer lying on his back with visible injuries to both cheeks. His service pistol was also found on a kitchen stool near the body.

Investigators have also retrieved digital messages believed to have been sent by the officer to his wife on the day he returned home.

Police say the messages suggested that he was “going back to where he came from,” a statement authorities are examining as part of efforts to determine the circumstances surrounding his death.

Crime scene experts from the Police Headquarters have since processed the scene and collected evidence, including the weapon and electronic messages, for further analysis.

The body of DSP Gyasi has been conveyed to the Police Hospital Mortuary in Accra for a post mortem examination.

Police say investigations are ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding the discharge of the weapon and the events that led to the officer’s death.

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