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Sun, 15 Mar 2026 Feature Article

Democratic lawmakers question Secretary of War over children killed in Iran (28 February)

Democratic lawmakers question Secretary of War over children killed in Iran (28 February)

On 28 February 2026, a missile strike destroyed the Shajareh Tayyebeh girls’ elementary school in Minab, Iran, killing more than 170 people most of them children aged 7–12. The attack quickly became one of the most controversial incidents of the ongoing conflict with Iran.

Following the tragedy, Democratic lawmakers in the United States Congress demanded answers from the U.S. Secretary of Defense, who is responsible for overseeing military operations.

Democratic senators demand explanation
Nearly all Democratic senators 46 in total signed a letter to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth asking for an urgent investigation into the strike and clarification about whether U.S. forces were responsible.

The lawmakers described the incident as “horrific” and stressed that the victims were mostly young schoolgirls. They asked the Pentagon to explain:
Whether U.S. military forces carried out the strike.

What the intended target was during the attack.

What measures were taken to avoid civilian casualties, especially children.

Whether artificial intelligence or automated systems were used to select the target.

The senators also requested a broader review of all U.S. military actions during the early phase of the war to determine if other civilian casualties occurred.

Concerns about outdated intelligence
Early reports suggested the strike may have happened because outdated intelligence data mistakenly identified the school as part of a nearby Iranian military facility.

If confirmed, it would represent one of the deadliest civilian casualty incidents involving children in recent U.S. military operations.

Pentagon response
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced that the Pentagon had launched a formal investigation into the strike. He stated that determining the truth and ensuring accountability were essential, emphasizing that the U.S. military does not intentionally target civilians.

Political impact in Washington
The incident has intensified debate in Washington about the conduct and goals of the war with Iran. While many Republicans supported the military campaign, Democrats argued that Congress and the public need clear information about civilian harm and military decision-making.

Conclusion
The killing of more than 100 children in the 28 February Iran school strike triggered strong reactions in the United States. Democratic lawmakers formally questioned the Secretary of Defense and demanded transparency, accountability, and stronger protections for civilians in military operations.

Mustapha Bature Sallama.
Medical/ Science Communicator,
Private Investigator, Criminal investigation and Intelligence Analysis.
International Conflict Management and Peace Building.USIP
[email protected]
+233-555-275-880

Mustapha Bature Sallama
Mustapha Bature Sallama, © 2026

This Author has published 1361 articles on modernghana.com. More COE Hijama Healing Cupping therapy ,Mini MBA in Complimentary and Alternative Medicine .Naturopathy and Reflexologist. Private Investigation and Intelligence Analysis,International Conflict Management and Peace Building at USIP. Profession in Journalism at Aljazeera Media Institute, Social Media Journalism,Mobile Journalism, Investigative Journalism, Ethics of Journalism, Photojournalist, Medical and Science Columnist on Daily Graphic. Column: Mustapha Bature Sallama

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