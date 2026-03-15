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Police arrest suspect over Spintex burglary, recover $22,350 and valuables

  Sun, 15 Mar 2026
Crime & Punishment Police arrest suspect over Spintex burglary, recover $22,350 and valuables
SUN, 15 MAR 2026

Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a burglary that resulted in the theft of thousands of dollars and other valuables from a residence in the Spintex area of Accra.

In a statement, the Ghana Police Service said the suspect, Daniel Odai Afotey, was arrested on March 11 at Labone Beach following an intelligence-led operation.

The arrest followed a complaint from a resident who returned home from work on March 4 at about 4:00 p.m. and discovered that her house had been broken into. Police said the suspects made away with GH¢1,000 and $22,350 in cash together with several personal belongings.

After the arrest, officers conducted a search of Afotey’s room and recovered the stolen money along with a number of valuables including gold watches, jewellery, mobile phones and a television set. Police said other items suspected to have been stolen were also retrieved during the operation.

During interrogation, Afotey reportedly admitted to the crime and mentioned an alleged accomplice identified only as “Ewonam,” who is currently on the run.

Police say efforts are underway to trace and arrest the suspect’s accomplice.

Afotey is expected to be arraigned before court on Monday, March 16.

Investigators are also working to identify the rightful owners of other items recovered during the operation. The police have therefore appealed to members of the public who may have lost property under similar circumstances in Spintex, Teshie, Nungua and nearby communities to contact the CID Headquarters to assist with identification.

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