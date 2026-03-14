Recruitment forms and political mischief: Why responsible public discourse matters

In recent days, attempts have been made by some political voices within the New Patriotic Party to portray the ongoing security services recruitment exercise as an act of wrongdoing by the government and the Interior Minister. Their argument revolves around two main claims. They argue that too many recruitment forms were sold despite the limited number of vacancies, and they further suggest that applicants should be refunded because the application process depended on internet connectivity. While these claims may appear persuasive at first glance, a careful examination of the facts shows that they do not reflect the true nature of competitive recruitment processes in Ghana.

To begin with, the sale of application forms for competitive opportunities is a long established practice in the country.

Every year, thousands of young people purchase application forms for institutions such as Colleges of Education, Nursing Training Colleges, polytechnics, universities, aviation training institutions, and agricultural colleges. In each of these cases the number of applicants always exceeds the number of available spaces. Nevertheless applicants clearly understand that buying a form simply provides the opportunity to apply. It has never guaranteed admission.

As a result, many qualified applicants who possess the required certificates and meet the entry conditions still fail to secure placement because the available spaces are limited. Despite this reality there has never been a policy requiring these institutions to refund application fees to applicants who were not admitted. The payment made for the form is essentially a fee for participating in the selection process rather than a guarantee of success.

In the same manner recruitment into the security services supervised by the Ministry of the Interior (Ghana) operates within a competitive framework. Applicants who meet the basic requirements are allowed to apply and thereafter go through a series of screening stages. These stages normally include document verification, physical fitness assessments, aptitude tests, medical examinations, and interviews. Through this process the most suitable candidates are identified.

Moreover, the number of recruits who can finally be admitted into institutions such as the Ghana Police Service, Ghana National Fire Service, Ghana Immigration Service, and Ghana Prisons Service is determined by the government’s financial capacity and national manpower planning. Recruitment must therefore correspond with the resources available to train, equip, and remunerate personnel responsibly.

The argument concerning internet connectivity also deserves careful reflection. Critics claim that because the application process relied on internet access some applicants encountered difficulties and should therefore be refunded. However, a simple question arises. If applicants were able to access the internet to purchase the forms and successfully submit their applications, how can the same internet suddenly become the basis for claiming that the process itself was impossible? In reality, many applicants completed the process without difficulty, which suggests that the system itself cannot reasonably be blamed for every unsuccessful outcome.

Indeed, digital application systems are now widely used across many sectors because they promote transparency and reduce opportunities for human manipulation. By limiting direct physical contact in the application process, such systems help prevent corruption and favoritism. For this reason many modern recruitment and admission systems have adopted digital platforms as a way of ensuring fairness.

However, the more serious issue emerging from the current debate is the growing tendency to politicize routine administrative processes. When political actors frame competitive recruitment as though every applicant is automatically entitled to employment, it creates unrealistic expectations among the youth. This approach may appear advantageous in the short term for political argument, but in the long run it can weaken public understanding of how national institutions operate.

Furthermore, encouraging the idea that unsuccessful applicants should demand refunds because they were not selected sets a dangerous precedent. If such reasoning becomes widely accepted, it could affect admission processes across all sectors of the country. Universities, professional training colleges, and many other institutions that sell application forms could be subjected to endless refund demands from applicants who were simply unsuccessful in a competitive process. Such a situation would disrupt established systems and create administrative confusion nationwide.

For this reason, it is important for political leaders and public commentators to exercise caution and responsibility in the way they frame national issues. A healthy democratic debate should enlighten citizens rather than inflame unnecessary frustration or misunderstanding. The aspirations of young people seeking opportunities to serve their country should never become tools for partisan rivalry.

Ultimately, the focus should remain on ensuring that the recruitment process is conducted with transparency, fairness, and professionalism. When these principles are respected, the institutions responsible for national security will continue to attract capable individuals who are ready to serve the Republic of Ghana with dedication and integrity. At the same time, responsible public education about how competitive systems work will help prevent the kind of political misunderstandings that could otherwise harm public trust in the future.

BY Curtice Dumevor -Public Health Expert and Social Commentator

Email: [email protected]