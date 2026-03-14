NDC's Grassroots Crisis: A Call to Action from Adentan Constituency's Deputy Youth Organizer

As the Deputy Youth Organizer for Adentan Constituency, I've witnessed firsthand the unwavering dedication and sacrifice of our party's grassroots members. Their tireless efforts, from mobilizing voters to defending our party at polling stations, were instrumental in our electoral success. Yet, despite this victory, I'm compelled to express my deep concern and disappointment at the glaring neglect of these loyal members.

The expectation among our grassroots is not merely celebration, but a structured approach that creates fair and transparent opportunities for those who stood firmly with the party in difficult times. Unfortunately, this expectation remains unmet, and the silence is deafening. The absence of clear mechanisms to ensure our dedicated members benefit from employment opportunities and other forms of empowerment is not just an oversight but it's a crisis.

I echo the concerns of our members: where are the opportunities? When will our loyalty be rewarded? The continued lack of attention to this issue risks weakening the morale of our base and discouraging the very people whose sacrifices contributed significantly to our party's success.

It's time for our leadership to acknowledge this gap and take decisive steps to establish systems that recognize, reward, and empower our loyal party members. We must prioritize the needs of our grassroots, ensuring they reap the benefits of our victory. The current situation reflects a serious leadership failure, and it's imperative we address it promptly.

As a party, we must not forget that our strength lies in our grassroots. Let's act now to restore faith, trust, and confidence in our party's commitment to its most valuable asset, that's its people.