Edem Agbana advocates upgrading Ohawu Agricultural College into full-fledged university 

Mr Eric Edem Agbana, Member of Parliament for Ketu North, has called for the urgent upgrading of Ohawu Agricultural College into a fully-fledged agricultural university, citing its strategic national importance and developmental potential.

Mr Agbana highlighted that Ohawu Agricultural College, established in 1965, is the only agriculture-focused institution serving the Volta and Oti regions. It is also one of the five national agricultural colleges under the Ministry of Food and Agriculture.

“For nearly six decades, Ohawu Agricultural College has trained the backbone of Ghana's middle-level agricultural workforce. Its graduates serve as agricultural extension officers, field technicians, livestock specialists, and agribusiness practitioners, supporting food security, livestock development, and rural livelihoods across the country,” he said.

Mr Agbana stressed that the college is not only historically significant but also strategically positioned for expansion and modernization.

The institution occupies over 450 hectares of land, has a dedicated staff of 44, and serves a student population of 310. He noted that the chiefs and people of Afife have pledged additional land to support the college's growth.

The college currently offers certificates, diplomas, and Higher National Diploma (HND) programs in general agriculture and animal health and production.

It has established partnerships with the University of Cape Coast and international development partners, including the Cosmos Innovation Centre, the World Food Programme, and the World University Service of Canada.

“These partnerships demonstrate academic maturity and readiness for elevation to university status,” Mr Agbana said.

Despite its potential, the college faces persistent challenges, including inadequate water supply, limited electricity and internet connectivity, insufficient staff and student housing, and outdated lecture halls and furniture.

He emphasized that in an era of digital agriculture, research-led innovation, and global competitiveness, such deficits constrain academic excellence, research outputs, and the institution's appeal.

Speaking with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), in an interview, Mr Agbana said the call to elevate the college had received broad support. Following prayers by the Majority Chief Whip, Mr Nelson Dafeamekpor, and Minority Leader, Mr Alexander Afenyo-Markin, the Speaker of Parliament referred the statement to the Parliamentary Select Committee on Education for further consideration and action.

He expressed encouragement at the Minority Leader's support, noting that Mr Afenyo-Markin's biological father is an alumnus of the college.

“His call for bipartisan backing reflects the kind of national consensus needed when the issue at stake is the future of agricultural education and national development,” Mr Agbana said.

He thanked his parliamentary colleagues for contributing thoughtful comments in support of the statement and urged the government to give serious attention to the proposal.

“The development of modern agricultural education institutions is critical to Ghana's economic transformation. With humility and determination, I will continue to advocate for this vision,” he said

GNA