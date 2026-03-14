Mahama to inspect construction work on educational facilities at SUSEC  

President John Dramani Mahama is expected to visit the Sunyani High School on Thursday March 19, 2026, Mr Ahmed Ibrahim, the Minister of Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs has announced.

He said the President would inspect the progress of work on the construction of some ongoing educational facilities, being executed by his government at the school.

Mr Ibrahim gave the announcement when he spoke at the installation of the Diocesan President and induction of the new executives of the Mothers' Union of the Sunyani Anglican Diocese held at the St Anselm Cathedral in Sunyani on Saturday.

He emphasised that the government really appreciated the invaluable contributions of faith-based organisations toward the development of the country.

The Right Reverend Dr Festus Yeboah Asuamah, the Anglican Bishop of the Sunyani Diocese who administered the induction ceremony, tasked the executives to work hard to achieve the vision of the union.

Mother Belinda Serwaa Addo, the newly elected President of the Union, expressed gratitude to the Anglican Bishop and the entire diocese of the church for the confidence reposed in them.

She will lead the seven-member newly elected executives of the union to open new branches within the diocese, evangelize communities, promote girl-child education, and expand educational support to vulnerable people.

They will also offer employable skills training to empower women economically, identify and venture into viable businesses, as well as collaborate with NGOs and the civil society community to impact the lives of the people.

During a visit to the SUSEC, the Ghana News Agency (GNA) noticed that construction works on the various education projects were progressing steadily.

Mr Gordon Osei Marfo, the Headmaster of the SUSEC told the GNA that the projects comprised 2No 2-storey dormitory block for both boys and girls and two-storey science laboratory block, 2No two-storey semi-detached staff flat as well as 2No 12-unit toilet facilities.

He commended the government for those projects and appealed for tables and chairs for the newly constructed dining hall, dormitory beds, and student desks.

GNA