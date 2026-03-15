In 2018 the government Jet German Chancellor Angela Merkel, the most powerful woman of the world was assigned to use (Germany has more than only one Jet) to attend the G 20 Meeting in Japan had technical issues she instead took an Iberia commercial flight. No problem for her. Only Germans and the German Press complained calling to buy a new aircraft not for the world to laugh about Germany.

Ghana's President John Dramani Mahama uses the private jet of his younger brother Ibrahim Mahama frequently. Ghanaians discuss the issue on social media. NDC die hearts defend the practice pointing fingers to the last administration and its handling of flight arrangements of the NPP president seeing the current arrangement not in any way close to suggestion of corruption.

NPP die hearts defend the previous arrangements of their former President and call for revenge and investigation should their candidate in 2028 win the election.

In Germany like across Europe the smallest sign such travel arrangements could be seen close to corruption are strictly avoided by any responsible politicians and their advisors. The previous German Minister for Defence resigned after the Press revealed her son, on an official trip, was on board of the German Army Helicopter used.

This proves again: African leaders are better!