ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Sun, 15 Mar 2026 Feature Article

African Leaders Are The Best

African Leaders Are The Best

In 2018 the government Jet German Chancellor Angela Merkel, the most powerful woman of the world was assigned to use (Germany has more than only one Jet) to attend the G 20 Meeting in Japan had technical issues she instead took an Iberia commercial flight. No problem for her. Only Germans and the German Press complained calling to buy a new aircraft not for the world to laugh about Germany.

Ghana's President John Dramani Mahama uses the private jet of his younger brother Ibrahim Mahama frequently. Ghanaians discuss the issue on social media. NDC die hearts defend the practice pointing fingers to the last administration and its handling of flight arrangements of the NPP president seeing the current arrangement not in any way close to suggestion of corruption.

NPP die hearts defend the previous arrangements of their former President and call for revenge and investigation should their candidate in 2028 win the election.

In Germany like across Europe the smallest sign such travel arrangements could be seen close to corruption are strictly avoided by any responsible politicians and their advisors. The previous German Minister for Defence resigned after the Press revealed her son, on an official trip, was on board of the German Army Helicopter used.

This proves again: African leaders are better!

Karl-Heinz Heerde
Karl-Heinz Heerde, © 2026

PD Dipl.-Pol. Karl-Heinz Heerde (Political Scientist and Historian, Hamburg University 1980-1985), married to Alberta Heerde born Mensah, Ashanti from Kumasi with Ewe roots from Volta Region, Ghana, Entrepreneur and Author of several novels, the new constitution draft for Ghana and various Articles.Column: Karl-Heinz Heerde

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Author's articles (1614)

More

Top Stories

11 hours ago

NACOC raids Central University, arrests 5 students in possession of wee-infused ice cream and toffees NACOC raids Central University, arrests 5 students in possession of wee-infused ...

11 hours ago

Ireland deports 42 South Africans Ireland deports 42 South Africans

11 hours ago

Chief Justice Baffoe-Bonnies Canada trip self-funded — Judicial Service Chief Justice Baffoe-Bonnie's Canada trip self-funded — Judicial Service

12 hours ago

Sao Tom and Prncipe President Carlos Manuel Vila Nova, Senegals President Bassirou Diomaye Faye and Ghanas President John Dramani Mahama attend the slavery reparations summit in Accra, 18 June. - REUTERS - Francis Kokoroko Ghana summit charts path from 'recognition to action' on slavery reparations

12 hours ago

Boakye Agyarko is best suited to lead NPP as National Chairman – Kpandai MP Boakye Agyarko is best suited to lead NPP as National Chairman – Kpandai MP

12 hours ago

African Union condemns deadly Niamey airport attack, pledges support to Niger African Union condemns deadly Niamey airport attack, pledges support to Niger

12 hours ago

Don’t see Ken’s comment as war but opportunity for reconciliation — Kwasi Kwarteng to NPP leadership Don’t see Ken’s comment as war but opportunity for reconciliation — Kwasi Kwarte...

13 hours ago

Kennedy Agyapong’s claim Defence Committee was stopped from visiting Afari Military Hospital project site false — Ex-Deputy Defence Minister Kennedy Agyapong’s claim Defence Committee was stopped from visiting Afari Milit...

13 hours ago

We only corrected a miscommunication — Agric Minister dismisses rift with Finance Minister 'We only corrected a miscommunication' — Agric Minister dismisses rift with Fina...

14 hours ago

Ghana invests too little in early childhood despite 80% poverty rate among under-fives — UNICEF Report Ghana invests too little in early childhood despite 80% poverty rate among under...

Just in....
body-container-line