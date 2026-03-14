France, UN push for direct talks to end hostilies between Israel and Lebanon

French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday said Lebanon was ready to engage in "direct talks" with Israel and offered to host negotiations in Paris. This came on the heels of a visit to Beirut by UN chief Antonio Guterres, who also urged for a diplomatic solution the crisis.

"The Lebanese government has signalled its willingness to engage in direct talks with Israel," Macron said on social media platform X, adding that "all sections of society must be represented in these talks."

Macron said he had spoken to Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam and told them that "France is ready to facilitate these talks by hosting them in Paris".

"Everything must be done to prevent Lebanon from descending into chaos," Macron added.

"Hezbollah must immediately halt its reckless course. Israel must abandon plans for a large-scale offensive and cease its massive air strikes."

Lebanon was drawn into the Middle East war last week when the militant group, funded and armed by Iran, attacked Israel in response to the killing of Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in US-Israeli strikes.

Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem said on Friday his group was ready for a long confrontation with Israel.

France said it was deeply concerned by the escalation of violence and the displacement of people – calling on all parties to respect international humanitarian law and protect civilian populations.

Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot announced that France was sending 60 tonnes of aid to help with the humanitarian crisis.

Diplomatic avenues

Meanwhile, UN chief Antonio Guterres said Saturday on a visit to Beirut that diplomatic channels remained open to end the war between Israel and Hezbollah.

"There is no military solution, only diplomacy, dialogue and full implementation of the UN Charter and Security Council resolutions. The diplomatic avenues are available, including through my special coordinator for Lebanon... and through key member states," he said.

"We are doing everything we can now to bring about an immediate de-escalation and the cessation of hostilities," Guterres told reporters.

Lebanon rocked by Israeli strikes as Hezbollah joins Iran war

"My special coordinator is engaging with all actors around the clock to bring the parties to the table and UNIFIL peacekeepers... remain in position," he said, referring to the UN Interim Force in Lebanon.

He said attacks against peacekeepers and positions were "completely unacceptable and they must stop. They are in breach of international law and may constitute war crimes".

Three peacekeepers serving with the Ghanaian contingent were wounded earlier this month in south Lebanon.

"My message to the international community is simply step up your engagement, empower the Lebanese state and support the Lebanese Armed Forces to secure the capabilities and resources they need," Guterres said.

Decisive phase

Israel, which had continued to strike targets in Lebanon even before the war, despite a 2024 ceasefire with Hezbollah, has launched deadly air attacks, sent ground troops into border areas and issued evacuation warnings that have displaced hundreds of thousands of people.

On Saturday Israel said the war had entered a "decisive phase", as explosions rocked cities across the Middle East, with strikes on the US embassy in Baghdad and a major Emirati energy facility.

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Israel's Defence Minister Israel Katz warned that the war would "continue as long as necessary".

Israeli air and ground assaults have killed at least 826, including 106 children since 2 March, according to the Lebanese authorities.

An overnight strike in Burj Qalawiya, southern Lebanon killed a dozen doctors, paramedics and nurses at a healthcare clinic, health authorities said Saturday.

During his visit to Beirut, Guterres launched a $325 million (€277 million) appeal to support Lebanon as it responds to the unfolding humanitarian crisis.

(with newswires)