Public servants are milking the system — Franklin Cudjoe

President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe, has accused some public servants of playing a central role in financial irregularities within government institutions, describing their actions as part of a “carnage” draining public resources.

His remarks come amid growing debate over recent audit findings that raised concerns about the management of billions of cedis in claims submitted by contractors and suppliers to the government.

According to the report, GH¢45.4 billion out of GH¢68.7 billion in claims submitted by contractors and suppliers has been validated for payment. However, auditors rejected GH¢8.1 billion after identifying irregularities, while GH¢13.3 billion in claims remains under review due to missing documentation, contracts, or the absence of third-party confirmations.

Speaking on The Big Issue on Channel One TV, Mr Cudjoe argued that corruption and financial losses within the public sector should not be blamed solely on politicians. He insisted that some career officials who remain in the system across different administrations are often deeply involved in questionable practices.

“Public servants especially are sometimes responsible for this carnage. Two weeks after Cassiel Ato Forson (Finance Minister) got the job, he called me and said some people in the Ministry came and told him there is money here, this is where we all eat, this is where the Finance Ministers eat,” he said.

According to Mr Cudjoe, some questionable payments for projects are sometimes processed through channels that are not easily visible within the Consolidated Fund, making it difficult to trace the source of such expenditures.

“You see, you never see these amounts in the consolidated fund so you do not know where these crooked projects are being paid from. “

He revealed that the Finance Minister rejected the suggestion and made it clear he would not engage in practices that could damage his reputation.

“He said Franklin, I am a young man, I will never do anything to dent my name,” he recounted.

Mr Cudjoe also cited an example involving a former Chief Director at the Ministry of Finance, Eva Mends, whom he said once uncovered suspicious procurement activity involving the purchase of vehicles by a government ministry.

“Of course my good friend Madam Eva who was until recently Chief Director at the Ministry will also tell you she has seen a lot. In fact, if she did not have the critical eye, at some point some ministries will go and procure vehicles. At one time, a particular ministry came, presented the same document that they wanted the same number of cars, the same specifications and she said I saw these vehicles on your yard about two years ago, where are they?

“Until she followed and found out that people are milking the system. These are all public servants,” he said.

Mr Cudjoe stressed that tackling corruption and financial leakages in the public sector would require holding both politicians and technocrats accountable.