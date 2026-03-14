Prosecute, jail those behind irregular GH¢8bn claims – Joe Jackson

Chief Executive Officer of Dalex Finance , Joe Jackson , has called for the prosecution of individuals implicated in an audit into GH¢68.7 billion in claims submitted by contractors and suppliers as outstanding payments at the end of 2024.

His call follows revelations by the Ministry of Finance (Ghana) that billions of cedis in public claims were rejected after an audit uncovered widespread irregularities.

Delivering a statement in Parliament on behalf of the Finance Minister, Cassiel Ato Forson , the Deputy Finance Minister, Thomas Nyarko Ampem , said GH¢8.1 billion in claims had been disallowed due to issues including unsupported documentation, duplicated submissions, inflated figures, and payments for work that was never carried out.

Reacting to the development in an interview on the Newsfile on Joy FM on Saturday, March 14, Mr Jackson said Ghana must move beyond identifying wrongdoing and ensure those responsible face the full force of the law.

He warned that such practices often occur during transitions in government and should no longer go unpunished.

“We can't continue to allow this to happen every time there is a change in government, and nothing is done about it. No, we can't. Someone must be prosecuted, and someone must be jailed for it,” Mr Jackson asserted.

The Ministry of Finance disclosed that GH¢45.4 billion out of the GH¢68.7 billion in claims submitted by contractors and suppliers has been validated for payment following a comprehensive audit and verification exercise. However, GH¢13.2 billion was flagged due to serious concerns.

The Finance Ministry has referred the findings to the Office of the Attorney-General of Ghana and the Ministry of Justice (Ghana) for possible criminal prosecution.

It has also introduced a “triple-lock” accountability framework aimed at preventing future financial losses and strengthening public sector accountability.

-citinewsroom