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Interdict officials implicated in GH¢68bn audit report – Domelevo to govt

  Sat, 14 Mar 2026
Headlines Interdict officials implicated in GH¢68bn audit report – Domelevo to govt
SAT, 14 MAR 2026

Former Auditor-General Daniel Yao Domelevo has called for strict administrative sanctions against officials implicated in irregularities highlighted in the latest report by the Auditor-General of Ghana, arguing that swift action would signal that wrongdoing in public service will not be tolerated.

His comments follow growing debate over the Auditor-General's report on government arrears and payables as of 2024, which raised questions about the management of billions of cedis in claims by contractors and suppliers.

Among the issues flagged in the report is the purchase of 10,000 metric tonnes of rice in 2024 that remains unaccounted for, raising concerns about transparency in the distribution of food supplies meant to cushion communities during a dry spell.

The audit also showed that GH¢45.4 billion out of GH¢68.7 billion in claims submitted by contractors and suppliers had been validated for payment. However, auditors rejected GH¢8.1 billion in claims after identifying irregularities, while GH¢13.3 billion remains under review due to missing documentation, contracts, or third-party confirmations.

Speaking on The Big Issue on Saturday, March 14, 2026, Daniel Yao Domelevo said officials cited in the report should be suspended or interdicted immediately, even before Parliament completes any investigation.

“Anybody who is found complicit in doing something wrong or any malpractice, the first thing we do is to suspend you or interdict you and investigate. If, after the investigations, you are not guilty, you are asked to return and continue your job,” he said.

Domelevo noted that parliamentary committees typically do not have the authority to enforce their recommendations, meaning any findings would still have to be acted upon by the executive branch.

He said the Attorney-General would ultimately be responsible for pursuing investigations and prosecuting individuals found to have submitted fraudulent claims.

“The administrative sanctions alone will send a strong message to Ghanaians that it is not business as usual,” he said. “As Parliament continues its debate and the Attorney-General conducts investigations, the administrative sanctions should take the lead.”

According to him, taking swift disciplinary action would be the fastest way to demonstrate the government's commitment to accountability while broader investigations continue.

-citinewsroom

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