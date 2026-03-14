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Sat, 14 Mar 2026 Business & Finance

GoldBod to set up district gold buying centres to enhance transparency

By Attractive Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah
GoldBod to set up district gold buying centres to enhance transparency

The Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod) has announced plans to establish District Gold Buying Centres across mining districts in a move aimed at strengthening transparency, oversight, and accountability in the country’s gold purchasing system.

Chief Executive Officer Sammy Gyamfi said the proposed centres will operate as structured markets where gold transactions can be properly monitored and recorded. According to him, the initiative will improve traceability within the gold supply chain while protecting both licensed buyers and the national interest.

Mr. Gyamfi explained that the centres will create a regulated environment that ensures gold purchased from mining communities passes through approved channels. This, he noted, will help authorities track transactions more effectively and ensure that all dealings comply with national regulations.

The establishment of the district buying centres forms part of GoldBod’s broader reform agenda to strengthen Ghana’s gold trading framework. The measures are intended to curb smuggling, reduce revenue leakages, and promote a transparent and competitive gold trading system.

Industry observers believe the initiative could also help formalize parts of the small-scale mining sector by providing accessible and monitored markets for gold transactions at the district level.

Gold remains one of Ghana’s most important export commodities, making transparency and accountability in the sector a key priority for policymakers seeking to maximize national benefits from the country’s mineral resources.

Attractive Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah
Attractive Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah

Journalist and a Blogger Page: attractive-mustapha

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