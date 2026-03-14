GWL uncovers water syphoning for tanker sales in Tema

The Ghana Water Limited (GWL) has uncovered an illegal water connection at the Tema industrial area, being used to syphon treated water from the company's main distribution line for sale to private tanker operators.

Mr Samson Ampah, Tema Regional Communications Manager of GWL, briefing the media after the operation, said the illegal installation was discovered following a tip-off from a member of the public.

The illegal connection was found in a structure opposite the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) office within the Tema industrial enclave.

Mr Ampah explained that the suspect had connected a four-inch pipe to a 15-inch asbestos cement (AC) main line that supplies water to industries and free zones within the area.

He said the suspect had constructed an underground chamber more than three metres deep with metal steps installed to allow access to a gate valve used to control the illegal water flow.

“What is happening is that he connected a four-inch line to the 15-inch AC pipe and planted a gate valve. When he opens it, the water flows into tanker trucks, and he collects the money directly,” he said.

Mr Ampah indicated that the suspect operated mainly at night, selling the illegally obtained water to private tanker operators, noting that the connection had no meter installed, meaning the water being sold was not captured in the company's billing system.

“This means the entire revenue from the water he sells goes into his pocket while Ghana Water does not benefit at all,” he stated.

He described the act as unacceptable, stressing that every drop of water treated at the Kpong treatment plant must be accounted for through legitimate payment.

Mr Ampah added that the operation was carried out by a joint team comprising personnel from national security, the military, the regional police command, and officials from the company's head office.

He said the suspect, however, fled the scene before the team arrived, noting that security agencies were currently pursuing the suspect, identified as Nana Sarpong, who is said to operate under the company name Naspon and is popularly known as “Cashman.”

He expressed confidence that the suspect would be arrested and prosecuted.

He explained that the operation formed part of the activities of the company's National Enforcement Team, established by the Managing Director to combat non-revenue water losses.

Mr Ampah appealed to the public to assist the company in identifying illegal water connections, assuring informants that their identities would be protected.

“If anyone provides us with a tip and it turns out to be credible, we will never disclose the identity of the informant. There is also a handsome reward for anyone whose information leads to the detection of illegal connections,” he said.

He added that illegal water connections placed a heavy financial burden on the company as large amounts were spent on chemicals, electricity, and maintenance to produce treated water.

He warned individuals engaged in such illegal activities to desist, as the enforcement team would continue operations across other locations.

Mr Ampah said the company would intensify efforts to ensure that treated water reached legitimate consumers rather than being diverted through illegal means.

GNA