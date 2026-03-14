Heartfelt Appreciation for My Birthday Wishes and Blessings

Hajia Fatima Ahmed Jibril, Mustapha Bature Sallama and Alhaji Bature Sallama

I would like to sincerely express my deepest gratitude to everyone who remembered me on my birthday and sent their warm wishes through Facebook, WhatsApp, phone calls, and SMS. Your kind messages, prayers, and thoughtful words truly made my day joyful and memorable.

Every message I received reminded me how blessed I am to have such wonderful family members and friends in my life. Your love, support, and encouragement mean so much to me, and I truly appreciate each and every one of you for celebrating me.

I am especially grateful for the beautiful surprise gift I received from Maltida Karikari Osei (Maa Adwoa). Your thoughtful gesture touched my heart deeply and made my birthday even more special. May God bless you with a healthy lifestyle, long life, peace, and prosperity.

I would also like to give my special appreciation and heartfelt thanks to my beloved mother, Fatima Ahmed Jibril. Thank you for your endless love, prayers, sacrifices, and guidance. Your support and care mean everything to me. May God continue to bless you with good health, happiness, and long life.

In loving memory, I also honor my late father, Alhaji Bature Sallama. Your love, teachings, and values continue to guide my life. Though you are no longer with us, your legacy and blessings remain in my heart forever. May Allah grant you eternal rest and reward you with Jannatul Firdaus.

To everyone who celebrated me in any way, I say thank you from the bottom of my heart. May God bless you all abundantly for your kindness and love. I am truly grateful.

With sincere appreciation,

Mustapha Bature Sallama.

Medical/ Science Communicator,

Private Investigator, Criminal investigation and Intelligence Analysis.

International Conflict Management and Peace Building.USIP

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