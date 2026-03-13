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Fri, 13 Mar 2026 Education

KNUST bans five dismissed students from campus

  Fri, 13 Mar 2026
KNUST bans five dismissed students from campus

The management of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology has permanently banned five dismissed students from entering the university campus over what it described as their continued involvement in activities that threaten members of the university community.

The affected individuals are Bernard Boadi, Francis Tutu Atuahene, John Kelvin Kane, Roland Botwe Nsiah and Felix Acquah.

According to the university, the five were dismissed in 2025 but have continued to loiter on campus and disrupt the peace and orderly operations of the institution.

In a statement issued by the University Relations Office and signed by the Deputy Registrar, Dr Daniel Norris Bekoe, on Friday, March 13, 2025, management announced that the individuals are prohibited from entering or remaining on the KNUST campus.

The university said the directive was issued to safeguard safety, discipline and the smooth conduct of academic and administrative activities within the institution.

Management also warned the individuals to stay away from the university premises, stressing that any violation of the directive would attract appropriate legal action.

KNUST reaffirmed its commitment to enforcing its regulations and maintaining a peaceful, safe and conducive environment for teaching, learning, research and community engagement.

Below is the list of students banned:

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Comments

Akosua | 3/16/2026 9:43:59 AM

Kindly check date from ."....Dr Daniel Norris Bekoe, on Friday, March 13, 2025..." I believe you meant "2025"

Comments1
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