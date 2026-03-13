Five arrested over armed robbery at Chinese company in Asankrangwa

Police in the Western Region have arrested five suspects in connection with an armed robbery attack on a Chinese heavy-duty machinery company at Malta, a suburb of Asankrangwa in the Amenfi West Municipality.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the incident occurred on Thursday, March 12, 2026, at about 7:20 p.m., when a group of armed men attacked Velotop Co. Ltd. The suspects, reportedly armed with pump action guns, a pistol and machetes, held workers of the company hostage and robbed them of cash amounting to GHS 200,000.

In a statement issued on Friday, March 13, the police said the attackers handcuffed three Chinese nationals during the robbery, locked them in a room and fled the scene in a black Toyota Voxy vehicle with registration number GS 576-25.

A patrol team from the Asankrangwa Police responded swiftly after receiving information about the attack but the suspects had already fled. The information was subsequently circulated to snap checkpoints within the jurisdiction.

The vehicle was later spotted on the Asankrangwa–Sefwi Bekwai road and intercepted by police officers on duty at the Sumpre checkpoint, leading to the arrest of four suspects.

Items retrieved from the suspects included an iPhone 13 mobile phone, a Nokia C300 mobile phone, a Villooan mobile phone, two CCTV camera decoders, three pairs of handcuffs, two pump action guns, 14 AA cartridges and cash amounting to GHS 198,200.

Police said a fifth suspect, identified as 22 year old Rashid Abdul, was later arrested from his hideout on March 13, 2026.

According to the police, preliminary investigations suggest the suspects are residents of Obuasi who travelled to Asankrangwa to carry out the robbery. The group was allegedly led by an accomplice who resides in Asankrangwa and is currently on the run.

Police say efforts are underway to arrest the suspected leader and any other accomplices connected to the crime.

The suspects are currently in police custody assisting with investigations and are expected to be arraigned before court.

The Western Regional Police Command has assured the public of its continued commitment to maintaining law and order and urged residents to support the police with credible information to help combat crime.