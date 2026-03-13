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How can AI ask immigration applicant the size of basketball court; pause this scam recruitment — Minority tells Interior Minister

  Fri, 13 Mar 2026
Headlines How can AI ask immigration applicant the size of basketball court; pause this scam recruitment — Minority tells Interior Minister
FRI, 13 MAR 2026

The Minority in Parliament has urged the government to immediately suspend the ongoing recruitment into the security services, citing serious concerns about the integrity of the process and its potential implications for the country.

Speaking on the floor of Parliament, Minority Leader Osahen Alexander Afenyo Markin warned that the surge of more than 500,000 young people seeking to enter the security services reflects a worrying situation that could pose risks to Ghana’s democratic stability.

He argued that the recruitment exercise, as currently structured, was unfair to applicants and should be halted until the challenges surrounding the process are thoroughly addressed.

“Can the recruitment process be suspended so that these concerns are properly ironed out? The system that has been introduced, for want of a better word, is duping the youth. The youth are being duped. It is like a scam,” he said.

Osahen Afenyo Markin criticised the digital platform being used for the recruitment, questioning the relevance of some of the aptitude test questions being asked of applicants.

“How can you introduce a so called AI platform where someone applying to the Immigration Service is asked what the size of a basketball court is?” he asked.

He further called on the government to exercise caution over fuel pricing in light of rising tensions in the Middle East, insisting that Ghanaians should not bear the burden of possible price increases if the country has adequate fuel reserves.

“If indeed we have sufficient buffers, we don’t expect any increase in fuel prices. Government must subsidise because in Akufo Addo’s era you said the Ukraine Russia war should not have any effect on Ghana,” he said.

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