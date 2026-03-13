‘Not a single scandal in a world where power so often corrodes’ – Sam Jonah hails Prof Opoku-Agyemang’s integrity

The Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast, Sir Sam Jonah, has commended Vice President Professor Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang for what he described as her exceptional integrity and spotless record in public life.

He made the remarks on Friday, March 13, 2026, during a ceremony at the university where he conferred a Distinguished Fellow Award on the Vice President in recognition of her outstanding achievements and contributions to national development.

Reflecting on her career, Sir Sam Jonah said beyond her professional accomplishments and leadership roles, it was her integrity that truly set her apart in Ghana’s public life.

“I have spoken of her achievements. I have spoken of her leadership. But there is a quality that underpins all of it and it is, in truth, the rarest quality in public life. I speak of integrity,” he said.

He noted that throughout her journey from academia to the highest levels of national leadership, Professor Opoku Agyemang has maintained an unblemished reputation.

“Not a single scandal. Not a whisper of controversy. In a world where power so often corrodes, and where public trust so often frays, she has navigated the full complexity of leadership with her honour completely intact,” he stated.

According to the Chancellor, the Vice President represents a model of genuine patriotism, one that places national interest above personal comfort or gain.

“It is unwavering honesty when honesty is costly. It is selfless dedication when dedication is exhausting,” he said.

Sir Sam Jonah emphasised the importance of principled leadership at a time when public confidence in institutions is frequently tested.

“Her example shines as a beacon. She reminds us that principled leadership is not a relic of a nobler age. It is possible. It is practised. It is present among us today,” he said.

He added that while achievement can earn admiration, integrity inspires trust, noting that the recognition bestowed on the Vice President was therefore both appropriate and necessary.

The event was attended by senior officials of the university, students and members of the community who gathered to witness the honouring of one of Ghana’s most respected public figures.