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4.81% electricity tariff cut small, reduce it further by at least 10% — The People’s Forum to PURC

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Politics 4.81% electricity tariff cut small, reduce it further by at least 10% — The People’s Forum to PURC
FRI, 13 MAR 2026

Advocacy group, The People’s Forum, has described the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission’s (PURC) recent electricity tariff reduction as insufficient.

The Commission in a statement on Friday, March 13, announced an average 4.81% reduction in electricity tariffs and a 3.06% drop in water tariffs, effective April 1.

The move follows a quarterly review of key economic indicators, including the Ghana Cedi-US Dollar exchange rate, inflation, electricity generation mix, and fuel costs.

However, in a reaction to the move, the advocacy group argued that the relief does not fully reflect improved economic conditions, including a stronger cedi and lower inflation.

“While this step is a positive response to public pressure and our advocacy, the 4.81% average reduction appears primarily corrective, addressing earlier over-charging rather than fully reflecting the sustained positive trends in key cost drivers,” The People’s Forum said in a letter addressed to the PURC.

The People’s Forum argues that the stronger cedi, which currently trades around GH¢10.87 per US dollar, and headline inflation at 3.3%, provide room for an additional, meaningful reduction.

“We therefore urge PURC to implement a further meaningful reduction in electricity tariffs, targeting at least an additional 10% average, weighted toward residential and small non-residential users,” the letter noted.

The group also called on the Commission to accelerate nationwide meter recalibration to correct inflated readings, maintain transparency in future reviews, and ensure that consumers fully benefit from improved macroeconomic conditions.

PURC, meanwhile, has assured consumers it will monitor utility providers to guarantee full compliance with the new tariff rates.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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