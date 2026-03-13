Security service recruitment is a scam against youth — NPP Communicator

A Deputy Director of Communications for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Rabiatu Salifu, has described the ongoing security service recruitment as a “scam” targeting young Ghanaians.

Over 500,000 applicants reportedly applied for positions across agencies such as the police, immigration, and fire service, while available vacancies are estimated at only about 5,000.

Speaking on Accra-based TV3’s New Day show on Thursday, March 12, the NPP communicator said the government knew of the limited slots but still proceeded to sell more forms, raising concerns about fairness and transparency.

“The government knew the numbers and still sold recruitment forms beyond capacity. This is a scam, and the youth are the ones suffering,” Salifu said.

She added that the government’s approach has left applicants frustrated and misled.

“You promised the youth jobs and gave them hope, yet the process has been deceptive. Over 100,000 young people are disappointed, and their concerns remain unaddressed,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Minister for the Interior, Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak, has stated that applicants who will be disqualified at the medical stage will be considered in the next recruitment exercise.

According to him, government will retain the data of such applicants to ensure they are given priority in future recruitment instead of restarting the process.