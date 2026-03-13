ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Parliament Passes bill making presidential charter optional for private universities

  Fri, 13 Mar 2026
Education Parliament Passes bill making presidential charter optional for private universities
FRI, 13 MAR 2026

Parliament has approved the Education Regulatory Bodies (Amendment) Bill, 2026, removing the requirement for private universities to obtain a Presidential Charter within a fixed six-year period and making the process optional.

Presenting the bill during the second reading, the Minister for Education, Haruna Iddrisu, said the earlier provision under the Education Regulatory Bodies Act, 2020 (Act 1023) had created financial and operational difficulties for many private universities.

He explained that the amendment allows private institutions to apply for a Presidential Charter only when they are prepared to operate independently and award their own degrees.

Mr Iddrisu assured the House that the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission would continue to supervise the sector to ensure quality standards are maintained through accreditation processes and regular academic audits.

The Parliamentary Committee on Education supported the amendment, stating that the change would help protect the academic progress of thousands of students enrolled in private universities and prevent possible disruptions to their studies.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

54 minutes ago

Niameys Diori Hamani International Airport was targeted in a January attack by jihadists. By - (AFP/File) Al-Qaeda-linked jihadists attack Niger airport, 11 soldiers killed

54 minutes ago

Ghanas President John Dramani Mahama (C) hosted other leaders from around Africa and the Caribbean for a landmark conference on reparations for slavery. By CLAUDIA LACAVE (AFP) Ghana pushes for concrete slavery reparations

4 hours ago

Mahama announces establishment of three expert panels to advance reparatory justice globally Mahama announces establishment of three expert panels to advance reparatory just...

4 hours ago

GNPC Explorco, Tamale Technical University partner to drive technical capacity and knowledge transfer GNPC Explorco, Tamale Technical University partner to drive technical capacity a...

4 hours ago

I will use scientific approach to restore NPPs glory as Greater Accra Regional Chairman — Dr. Okoe-Boye I will use scientific approach to restore NPP's glory as Greater Accra Regional ...

4 hours ago

Bawumia will never repeat 2024 early concession— Kpandai MP Bawumia will never repeat 2024 early concession— Kpandai MP

4 hours ago

Digital learning interventions supporting over 120,000 SHS students — Education Minister Digital learning interventions supporting over 120,000 SHS students — Education ...

4 hours ago

No Fees Stress: Over GHC888.8 million spent on 312,448 students so far — Education Minister 'No Fees Stress': Over GHC888.8 million spent on 312,448 students so far — Educa...

4 hours ago

Avoid too much alignment with government, NDC — The People’s Forum urges Chief Justice 'Avoid too much alignment with government, NDC' — The People’s Forum urges Chief...

7 hours ago

Private legal practitioner, Sara Araba Tettey dies during jubilation over Ghana win against Panama 2026 World Cup: Young Lawyer dies while celebrating Ghana’s victory over Panama

Just in....
body-container-line