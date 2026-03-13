Parliament Passes bill making presidential charter optional for private universities

Parliament has approved the Education Regulatory Bodies (Amendment) Bill, 2026, removing the requirement for private universities to obtain a Presidential Charter within a fixed six-year period and making the process optional.

Presenting the bill during the second reading, the Minister for Education, Haruna Iddrisu, said the earlier provision under the Education Regulatory Bodies Act, 2020 (Act 1023) had created financial and operational difficulties for many private universities.

He explained that the amendment allows private institutions to apply for a Presidential Charter only when they are prepared to operate independently and award their own degrees.

Mr Iddrisu assured the House that the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission would continue to supervise the sector to ensure quality standards are maintained through accreditation processes and regular academic audits.

The Parliamentary Committee on Education supported the amendment, stating that the change would help protect the academic progress of thousands of students enrolled in private universities and prevent possible disruptions to their studies.