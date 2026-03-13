ORAL recoveries ongoing, corrupt former appointees to be jailed soon — Ako Gunn

The Deputy National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Godwin Ako Gunn, has assured Ghanaians that corrupt officials from the previous New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration will soon face justice.

He said the government remains committed to its anti-corruption agenda, despite concerns over the slow pace of prosecutions.

Speaking on Accra-based Starr FM’s Star Chat show on Thursday, March 12, Ako Gunn also acknowledged the need for better communication on ongoing recoveries to maintain public confidence.

“We will take some of the blame to us, members of the communication department. I think it’s important for us to take the people along this recoveries that we’ve been able to do on landed properties and all those things we’ve not really communicated to our people,” he said.

According to him, “The moment you create a vacuum and they don’t know what is happening, then they think that it was just a campaign promise and nothing is happening.”

He further noted that the Operation Recover All Loots (ORAL) initiative is progressing and court cases are underway.

“But so far, ORAL is still on course, and we’ve done a lot of recoveries in landed properties and all that, but what the people want to see is prosecution… and for corrupt people to be thrown to jail. And I believe that very soon we are going to see that because the cases that we’ve taken to court are water tight,” Ako Gunn emphasised.

Ako Gunn’s comments come amid growing public pressure for visible action against corruption and timely prosecution of officials implicated in financial misconduct during the previous government.