Asante Akyem North: MP seals deal with Malta firm to boost tomaato exports

The Member of Parliament for Asante Akyem North, Ohene Kwame Frimpong, has signed an agreement with Malta-based food processing company Magro Brothers to promote agricultural development and tomato exports from the constituency to Europe.

The partnership will create opportunities for farmers from the Asante Akyem North Constituency to travel to Malta to receive hands-on training in modern food processing techniques. The initiative is expected to equip local farmers with skills in value addition, preservation, and international export standards.

Under the agreement, tomatoes produced by farmers in the constituency could be processed and exported to European markets, creating a reliable market for local produce and increasing farmers’ incomes.

The initiative is also expected to provide employment opportunities for the youth while strengthening the agricultural value chain within the constituency. By connecting local farmers to international markets, the partnership aims to stimulate economic growth and enhance food processing capacity in the area.

Stakeholders believe the collaboration will position Asante Akyem North as a key player in Ghana’s tomato export industry while improving livelihoods across farming communities.