ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Asante Akyem North: MP seals deal with Malta firm to boost tomaato exports

By Ebenezer Akandurugo
Politics Asante Akyem North: MP seals deal with Malta firm to boost tomaato exports
FRI, 13 MAR 2026

The Member of Parliament for Asante Akyem North, Ohene Kwame Frimpong, has signed an agreement with Malta-based food processing company Magro Brothers to promote agricultural development and tomato exports from the constituency to Europe.

The partnership will create opportunities for farmers from the Asante Akyem North Constituency to travel to Malta to receive hands-on training in modern food processing techniques. The initiative is expected to equip local farmers with skills in value addition, preservation, and international export standards.

Under the agreement, tomatoes produced by farmers in the constituency could be processed and exported to European markets, creating a reliable market for local produce and increasing farmers’ incomes.

The initiative is also expected to provide employment opportunities for the youth while strengthening the agricultural value chain within the constituency. By connecting local farmers to international markets, the partnership aims to stimulate economic growth and enhance food processing capacity in the area.

Stakeholders believe the collaboration will position Asante Akyem North as a key player in Ghana’s tomato export industry while improving livelihoods across farming communities.

Ebenezer Akandurugo
Ebenezer Akandurugo

Upper East CorrespondentPage: ebenezer-akandurugo

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

2 hours ago

Mahama announces establishment of three expert panels to advance reparatory justice globally Mahama announces establishment of three expert panels to advance reparatory just...

2 hours ago

GNPC Explorco, Tamale Technical University partner to drive technical capacity and knowledge transfer GNPC Explorco, Tamale Technical University partner to drive technical capacity a...

2 hours ago

I will use scientific approach to restore NPPs glory as Greater Accra Regional Chairman — Dr. Okoe-Boye I will use scientific approach to restore NPP's glory as Greater Accra Regional ...

2 hours ago

Bawumia will never repeat 2024 early concession— Kpandai MP Bawumia will never repeat 2024 early concession— Kpandai MP

2 hours ago

Digital learning interventions supporting over 120,000 SHS students — Education Minister Digital learning interventions supporting over 120,000 SHS students — Education ...

2 hours ago

No Fees Stress: Over GHC888.8 million spent on 312,448 students so far — Education Minister 'No Fees Stress': Over GHC888.8 million spent on 312,448 students so far — Educa...

2 hours ago

Avoid too much alignment with government, NDC — The People’s Forum urges Chief Justice 'Avoid too much alignment with government, NDC' — The People’s Forum urges Chief...

5 hours ago

Reparatory fight will be won just as we did with colonialism and apartheid — Ablakwa Reparatory fight will be won just as we did with colonialism and apartheid — Abl...

5 hours ago

Private legal practitioner, Sara Araba Tettey dies during jubilation over Ghana win against Panama 2026 World Cup: Young Lawyer dies while celebrating Ghana’s victory over Panama

6 hours ago

WASSCE 2026: Six students arrested in separate arson and rioting incidents — Police WASSCE 2026: Six students arrested in separate arson and rioting incidents — Pol...

Just in....
body-container-line