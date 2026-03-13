Interior Ministry declares March 20 and 23 as public holidays

The Ministry of the Interior has declared Friday, March 20, and Monday, March 23, as public holidays across the country.

This is in line with the national observance of Eid al-Fitr and Shaqq Day celebrations on 20th and 21st March.

In a statement issued on Friday, March 13, the ministry explained that the Monday public holiday was declared because the Shaqq Day holiday falls on a weekend.

The decision is in line with provisions under the Public Holidays and Commemorative Days Act.

“The general public is hereby informed that Friday, 20th March and Saturday, 21st March 2026 mark Eid-Ul-Fitr and Shaqq Days, which are statutory public holidays,” the ministry said.

“However, in view of the fact that 21st March 2026 falls on a Saturday, His Excellency the President of the Republic of Ghana has, by Executive Instrument in accordance with Section 2 of the Public Holidays and Commemorative Days Act (Act 601), declared Monday, 23rd March 2026 as an additional public holiday and should be observed as such throughout the country,” the statement added.