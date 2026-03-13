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Fri, 13 Mar 2026 General News

‘There’s a plot to arrest me’ — Security Analyst critical of Interior Minister claims

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
‘There’s a plot to arrest me’ — Security Analyst critical of Interior Minister claims

Security Analyst Richard Kumadoe has claimed that some unnamed individuals are plotting to have him arrested.

In a social media post on Friday, March 13, the analyst said he is aware of the alleged plot and will soon address the matter.

“I am aware that certain individuals are collaborating to secure the arrest of Richard Kumadoe, and I am prepared to address this development,” he wrote on Facebook.

ModernGhana News cannot independently confirm the reason behind the alleged plans or whether such a plot indeed exists.

However, the development comes amid the analyst’s vocal criticism of the Minister for the Interior, Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak, over the ongoing security service recruitment.

Mr. Kumadoe argued that the minister’s revelation that only 5,000 out of about 500,000 applicants would be recruited has fueled frustration among applicants and created confusion in the process.

Speaking on TV3 New Day on Thursday, March 12, he said the minister’s involvement has complicated rather than clarified the recruitment process.

“It’s not the duty of the Minister to come and tell us how many people they are employing into the service. But let’s even say the minister said we need to take 5,000 people… the approach he adopted is wrong, the strategy he put in place is wrong,” Mr. Kumadoe said.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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